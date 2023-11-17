New Article: Acapulco’s Road to Recovery After Hurricane Otis

Acapulco, a once-glamorous Pacific getaway, has been left devastated in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis. The Category 5 hurricane struck the city with unexpected force, causing widespread destruction. Despite the promise of unlimited resources and thousands of troops from Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, residents and tourists in the city of 1 million people are struggling to receive the help they need.

The hurricane’s powerful winds and heavy rainfall have left Acapulco facing significant challenges in rebuilding and recovering from the destruction. The storm damaged up to 80% of the city’s hotels, according to Evelyn Salgado Pineda, the governor of Guerrero state. As we witness the aftermath, it is clear that tourist areas have been severely wrecked.

Hotel lobbies are filled with broken glass, and palm trees that once lined the streets have been stripped clean or thrown across the road. The winds, reaching speeds of 165 mph, have torn through beachfront high-rises, leaving them skeletal and uninhabitable. Surviving hotel guests recount harrowing experiences of hiding in bathrooms for hours as the winds shattered glass and tossed furniture.

For stranded tourists and residents alike, the desperate search for food, water, and information has become paramount. Many are unsure of how to leave the city, as access has been limited due to the damage caused by the hurricane. Rumors of buses passing through shuttered gas stations to transport stranded tourists offer a glimpse of hope amidst the chaos.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: How severe was the damage caused by Hurricane Otis in Acapulco?

A: The storm caused significant damage, with up to 80% of the city’s hotels being affected. Tourist areas were particularly devastated.

Q: How are the residents and tourists in Acapulco coping with the aftermath?

A: The lack of assistance has made it difficult for residents and tourists to cope with the destruction. They are struggling to find basic necessities, such as food and water.

Q: Is there a plan in place for rebuilding Acapulco?

A: The government has pledged unlimited resources and thousands of troops to aid in the recovery and rebuilding efforts. However, the road to recovery will undoubtedly be long and challenging.

