New Era: Mexico Supreme Court Breakthrough in Decriminalizing Abortion

In a landmark decision, Mexico’s supreme court has decriminalized abortion across the entire country, marking a significant shift in reproductive rights. This progressive ruling follows a previous decision two years ago, which declared abortion as non-criminal in a northern state. The subsequent process of decriminalization, state by state, has led to Aguascalientes becoming the 12th state to lift restrictions on abortion.

Defined as the deliberate termination of a pregnancy, abortion has long been a contentious issue worldwide. However, jurisdictions across Latin America have been undergoing a profound transformation by loosening abortion restrictions, contrasting the limited accessibility observed in parts of the United States. Faced with obstacles at home, some American women have sought assistance from Mexican abortion activists to obtain the necessary medication.

The inception of decriminalization in Mexico traces back 15 years ago when Mexico City became the first jurisdiction within the country to take this progressive step. Now, with the supreme court’s latest verdict, any attempt to criminalize abortion will be unconstitutional. Judges in states where abortion remains illegal will be compelled to consider the top court’s ruling.

The decision reached by the supreme court emphasizes that the criminalization of abortion under the Federal Penal Code violates the fundamental human rights of women and individuals with the capacity to carry a pregnancy. This ruling carries tremendous significance as it ensures that no woman, pregnant person, or healthcare provider can be punished for seeking or providing abortion services.

Additionally, the supreme court’s ruling dictates that both the federal public health service and any federal health institution must offer abortion services upon request. Consequently, the crime of abortion will be removed from the federal penal code, further solidifying reproductive rights in the country.

The shift towards decriminalization in Mexico is part of a broader movement known as the “green wave” that has been sweeping across Latin America. This wave, fueled by the tireless efforts of feminist activists throughout the region, gained momentum when Argentina legalized abortion in 2020. Surprisingly, even conservative nations like Colombia joined the movement in 2022, decriminalizing abortion within their borders.

Despite these significant advancements, concerns remain regarding the actual accessibility and availability of abortion services in highly conservative and religious countries. While the lifting of restrictions is a momentous milestone, it does not automatically guarantee expanded access for individuals residing in such regions.

