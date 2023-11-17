The 2024 Mexican Election: A Turning Point for Female Leadership

Mexico is poised to make history in the 2024 presidential election as the country’s first female president is almost certain to be elected. Both the governing Morena party and the opposition coalition have chosen women as their candidates, signifying a significant shift in the political landscape.

Former Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum has been named Morena’s candidate, despite some controversy surrounding the selection process. Sheinbaum, who is a climate scientist-turned-politician, has positioned herself as a continuity candidate, benefiting from the enduring popularity of current president Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the support of the state apparatus during her campaign.

On the other side, senator Xóchitl Gálvez has emerged as the opposition candidate. Gálvez, a businesswoman with a compelling personal story of overcoming challenges, has garnered media attention and represents a broad opposition coalition that includes the country’s oldest mainstream parties.

Both Sheinbaum and Gálvez were chosen through transparent processes involving public participation. However, there were some bumps along the way. The opposition coalition did not conduct the final consultation as planned due to the withdrawal of another candidate, while Sheinbaum faced accusations of favoritism from runner-up Marcelo Ebrard.

Despite the challenges, it appears highly likely that Mexico’s next president will be a woman for the first time in its history. Sheinbaum remains the favorite, backed by López Obrador’s support and an established image. However, Gálvez’s growing popularity poses a potential threat.

The transition of power after López Obrador’s presidency raises concerns about party cohesion within Morena. Public dissent from Ebrard highlights the challenges that Sheinbaum may face in maintaining unity within the party.

Gálvez’s ability to translate media attention into widespread electoral support remains to be seen. While she is vulnerable to criticism for being backed by traditional parties, she has managed to avoid corruption scandals and presents herself as an outsider figure of civil society.

With her progressive stance on social justice issues, Gálvez may attract voters from Morena, but risks alienating conservative supporters. This delicate balance will be crucial for her success.

The opposition parties recognize Gálvez as their best chance to challenge Morena, considering their string of electoral losses since López Obrador’s victory in 2018. They understand the importance of aligning with the desires of the Mexican people who have consistently shown their support for López Obrador.

The 2024 Mexican election represents a significant turning point for female leadership in the country. As the nation prepares to elect its first female president, the political landscape is set for transformation.