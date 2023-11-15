Mexico Rallies to Rebuild Acapulco Amidst Devastation from Hurricane Otis

Mexico is working tirelessly to restore the beloved coastal city of Acapulco after it was pummeled by Hurricane Otis, a record-breaking Category 5 storm. The powerful winds, reaching speeds of 165 mph (266 kph), wreaked havoc on homes, hotels, and businesses, causing widespread destruction and leaving the city’s nearly 900,000 residents without power or communication.

As the death toll continues to rise, Mexico’s government has escalated its efforts to assist Acapulco in its recovery. The official count currently stands at 48 fatalities, with six people still missing. The governor of Guerrero, the state where Acapulco is located, initially reported that 36 individuals could not be accounted for. This number was later revised to ten missing persons, highlighting the urgent need for search and rescue operations.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has mobilized his cabinet and dispatched thousands of soldiers and police officers to the devastated city. In a video message on social media, he assured the public of his commitment to restoring Acapulco, starting with supporting its resilient inhabitants. López Obrador himself will be leading recovery efforts on-site, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

The destruction caused by Hurricane Otis is expected to result in significant financial losses, potentially amounting to $15 billion. To address the economic impact, López Obrador has arranged for the ministers of finance and the economy to visit Acapulco. Additionally, he has invited the governor of the Mexican central bank to assess the situation firsthand.

Unfortunately, many residents in flood-stricken areas have voiced their frustration with the slow response from the government. With limited access to food and water, they are grappling with the aftermath of the disaster. Blanca Estela Morales, a 52-year-old wheelchair-bound woman forced to seek refuge in a government-run shelter, expressed her hardship, stating, “I was left with nothing. This is incredibly difficult for me – we sleep on the floor, and we don’t have water to wash with.”

The timing of Hurricane Otis adds a political dimension to the situation. With Mexico’s next presidential election only months away, López Obrador faced criticism from his opponents for his handling of the crisis. However, he maintains that his detractors are exploiting the disaster for electoral gains. This political fallout has cast a shadow over the ongoing search and rescue operations, as families desperately search for their missing loved ones.

Though the road to recovery will undoubtedly be challenging, Mexico remains determined to rebuild and restore Acapulco to its former glory. The resilience and strength of the city’s residents, combined with the unwavering support of the government, will ensure that Acapulco rises once again from the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Otis.

