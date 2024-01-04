Criminal Cartel Extorts Mexico Residents through Narco-Antennas

In a startling development, a criminal cartel in the state of Michoacan, Mexico, has resorted to extreme measures to expand its power beyond the drug market. The cartel has set up makeshift internet antennas, dubbed “narco-antennas” by local media, and threatened residents with death if they do not pay to use its Wi-Fi service. This nefarious scheme has brought terror to the people as they are forced to contract internet services at exorbitant costs under the threat of violence.

The cartel, identified as the Los Viagras cartel by local media, has built internet antennas in various towns using stolen equipment. These antennas were used to charge approximately 5,000 people elevated monthly prices ranging from 400 to 500 pesos ($25 to $30). This means that the cartel could potentially rake in around $150,000 every month. According to the Michoacán state prosecutor’s office, failure to comply with the cartel’s demands would result in death.

Fortunately, law enforcement authorities have taken action against this criminal operation. They seized the equipment used by the cartel and shared photos of the makeshift antennas and piles of stolen equipment and routers. The labels on the equipment indicated that they belonged to Telmex, a prominent Mexican internet company owned by Carlos Slim. Additionally, one person has been detained in connection with this case.

The use of narco-antennas to extort communities is just one example of a larger trend taking place in Mexico. Falko Ernst, a Mexico analyst for Crisis Group, explains that the approximately 200 armed criminal groups in the country are no longer solely focused on drug trafficking. These groups have transformed into de facto monopolists of certain services and other legal markets. They have gained control over territories through violence, effectively forming their own “fiefdoms.”

In some areas, these criminal organizations are imposing taxes on basic foods, imported products, and even infiltrating lucrative industries such as the avocado business, lime markets, and local mining industries. This diversification of their activities highlights the extent to which cartels are expanding their power and influence.

Furthermore, it is not only Mexican residents who fall victim to cartels’ schemes. In a separate case, a Mexican drug cartel targeted elderly Americans through timeshare frauds. The scam involved posing as U.S. Treasury Department officials and operating call centers controlled by the Jalisco drug cartel. These fraudsters scammed at least 600 Americans out of approximately $40 million.

To make matters worse, the scammers also contacted individuals claiming to be employees of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), freezing funds and offering to release them in exchange for payment. The FBI has issued warnings about this scam, emphasizing the need for caution when dealing with such fraudulent operations.

It is clear that cartels in Mexico are not solely focused on the drug trade anymore. They are expanding their reach into various legal markets and using tactics such as narco-antennas and timeshare frauds to exert control and generate illicit profits. The authorities continue to investigate these criminal activities and take action against those responsible.

FAQ

1. What are narco-antennas?

Narco-antennas are makeshift internet antennas set up by criminal cartels in Mexico to extort money from residents. These antennas are used to provide Wi-Fi services at exorbitant costs, and failure to pay could result in violence or even death.

2. How do cartels expand their power beyond the drug market?

Cartels in Mexico have diversified their activities, becoming involved in various legal markets and services. They use tactics such as imposing taxes, infiltrating industries, and engaging in fraud schemes to expand their power and influence.

3. How did the authorities respond to the narco-antennas scheme?

Law enforcement authorities seized the equipment used for the narco-antennas and detained one person involved in the scheme. Their actions aimed to dismantle the criminal operation and protect the residents affected by the extortion scheme.