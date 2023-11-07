Political Landscape Shifts as Mexico’s Presidential Race Heats Up

In a surprising turn of events, Mexico’s president has thrown his weight behind former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum as the favored candidate for the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Despite objections from her main rival, ex-foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard, who has threatened to leave the ruling National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) party, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador remains firm in his support for Sheinbaum.

While Lopez Obrador acknowledges Ebrard as a “very good person” and a friend, he rejects the demand for a redo of the candidate selection process. Instead, he hails the historic and unprecedented nature of Sheinbaum’s victory, in which she emerged as the frontrunner, triumphing over five other rivals.

Sheinbaum’s potential success could make her the first female president of Mexico, marking a significant milestone in the country’s political history. However, Ebrard’s departure from MORENA and the possibility of him running with the center-left Citizens’ Movement (MC) could introduce a new dynamic into the race.

Ebrard, known for his popularity among middle-class voters, poses a potential challenge for both Sheinbaum and her main rival, Xochitl Galvez. Galvez, a charismatic and unconventional senator of Indigenous origin, has been gaining traction as a viable opposition candidate.

Nevertheless, recent polls suggest that Ebrard may face an uphill battle in gathering enough votes to secure the presidency as an independent candidate. A voter survey conducted from August 30 to September 3 showed MC with only 4% support in a generic question about the presidency, while MORENA and its allies were projected to win 60% or more.

As the political landscape in Mexico undergoes significant shifts, the upcoming presidential race promises to be a thrilling and closely watched contest. The inclusion of candidates from multiple parties adds an element of uncertainty, making it difficult to predict the ultimate outcome. Regardless, the stage is set for a truly transformative moment in Mexican politics.