The Rise of Military-Run Airlines: Mexico’s Aviation Revolution

In a bold move to revolutionize the aviation industry, the Mexican government announced plans to launch a military-run airline later this year. This remarkable development is the result of the 815 million-peso ($48 million) acquisition of the brand of Mexicana de Aviacion, a defunct airline that entered bankruptcy proceedings in 2010.

Mexicana, once a major national carrier, succumbed to financial turbulence after being privatized. However, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has seized the opportunity to revive the airline and provide low-cost options for travelers. With an aim to cater to the growing demand in the domestic market, the government believes there is room for another player in the airline industry.

Rather than relying on traditional civilian-led operations, Lopez Obrador has entrusted the military with various duties in the aviation sector. Just recently, the administration of the Mexico City International Airport was handed over to the navy. Now, with the launch of the military-run airline, the government is taking another step towards reshaping the industry.

The airline, known as Mexicana, will begin operations with 10 rented Boeing 737-800s, slated for delivery in September and October. It will operate out of the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA), a military-run airport inaugurated last year. Designed as an alternative to the congested Mexico City International Airport, AIFA aims to provide a more efficient and streamlined travel experience for passengers.

By venturing into the airline business, the Mexican government is not only seeking to create more competition but also to address the needs of the thousands of former employees of Mexicana de Aviacion who have experienced financial hardships. With the purchase of Mexicana’s brand and the agreement to pay outstanding salaries and benefits, the government is demonstrating its commitment to supporting its workforce.

As Mexico pioneers the concept of a military-run airline, it opens up new possibilities and challenges the conventional wisdom surrounding the aviation industry. While there may be skeptics, the initiative holds the potential to reshape the domestic travel landscape, provide affordable options to customers, and boost the economy. It’s a bold step towards progress and innovation in the world of aviation.