Mexico’s Presidential Election Sees Two Female Candidates Competing for First Time

In a historic turn of events, Mexico is gearing up for its upcoming presidential election, where two women from the country’s main political movements will be competing for the highest office. The ruling party, Morena, has selected Claudia Sheinbaum, the former mayor of Mexico City, as its candidate. Sheinbaum, a climate scientist, defeated five male rivals within her own party to secure the nomination.

The opposition candidate, Xóchitl Gálvez, is representing the Broad Front for Mexico, a coalition of conservative, progressive, and traditional political parties. Gálvez, who started her career as a street food vendor before becoming a tech entrepreneur, brings an outsider image to the race.

Both Sheinbaum and Gálvez have emphasized the importance of Mexico being led by a woman. However, they face numerous challenges ahead. Mexico still grapples with deep-rooted issues of machismo and high levels of gender violence. Although women have made strides in political representation, gender-based violence remains a pervasive problem.

Gloria Alcocer Olmos, the director of the electoral magazine “Voice and Vote,” highlights the paradoxical reality of women not voting for women in recent state elections with female candidates. This low turnout raises concerns about female candidates’ ability to secure broad support.

Despite these challenges, Sheinbaum holds an advantage. Morena, led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, controls the majority of Mexican states, providing a strong backing for Sheinbaum’s candidacy. However, the emergence of Gálvez as a consensus candidate from the opposition adds a dynamic factor to the race.

The upcoming election poses uncertainty regarding the macho vote and the potential nomination of a male candidate from the Citizen Movement party. Additionally, the actions of Marcelo Ebrard, Sheinbaum’s main rival within Morena, could introduce further complications. Ebrard has contested the internal party selection process, alleging irregularities.

The historic nature of the election, with two women vying for the presidency, signifies progress in Mexican politics. It reflects a changing landscape where candidates challenging traditional norms of politics are gaining traction. As the election draws near, it remains to be seen how Mexican voters will respond to this historic opportunity to elect a woman as their president.