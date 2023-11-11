Mexico Braces for Aftermath of Hurricane Otis

Acapulco, the popular beach resort city in Mexico, is reeling from the aftermath of Hurricane Otis. The death toll from this devastating storm has tragically risen to 39, with several others still missing. The government continues to provide updates on the situation, but President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has accused his critics of exaggerating the extent of the disaster for political gain.

Hurricane Otis struck Acapulco with winds reaching an alarming speed of 165 miles per hour, causing widespread destruction. The city experienced severe flooding, roofs were torn off buildings, and vehicles were submerged. The storm also severed communication and transportation links, isolating the affected region.

President Lopez Obrador took to social media to address the nation, devoting a significant portion of his video to condemn those who sought to exploit the situation for their own benefit. While acknowledging the challenges, he assured the public that his administration was working tirelessly to handle the aftermath and provide assistance to those in need.

The government has released limited information regarding casualties, but the Security Minister, Rosa Icela Rodriguez, is expected to provide a comprehensive update to dispel any misconceptions. Authorities believe that most victims drowned due to the storm, and efforts are underway to locate the missing individuals.

In addition to the human toll, Acapulco has also faced looting and a lack of essential supplies. Many residents have expressed frustration with the government’s response, feeling abandoned during this difficult time. Concerns have been raised about the possibility of a rise in the number of fatalities.

Acapulco has suffered significant damage, with over 220,000 homes and 80% of the hotel sector affected. More than half a million people are without electricity. The estimated cost of destruction caused by Hurricane Otis is in the billions of dollars.

Mexican authorities have characterized Otis as the most powerful storm ever to hit Mexico’s Pacific coast. Its rapid intensification caught forecasters off guard, surpassing initial predictions. The armed forces have been mobilized to assist in the recovery efforts, with thousands of personnel deployed to aid the stricken port.

While the focus remains on providing immediate relief and support to the affected population, it is also crucial to address the long-term measures required to mitigate the impact of such devastating storms in the future.