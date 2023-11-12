Mexico Takes Action to Deter Migrants Hitching Rides to the U.S.

Mexican authorities have launched a major crackdown on migrants attempting to hitch rides to the United States on freight trains, known as “The Beast.” In an effort to enforce stricter border control, thousands of people have been prevented from crossing into the U.S. illegally using this dangerous method.

As a result of injuries sustained by migrants while climbing aboard these trains, the Mexican railway company Ferromex temporarily suspended 60 trains in the northern region of the country. Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM) has deployed agents to discourage migrants from attempting to board the trains, employing various measures to ensure their safety.

One such operation took place in Huehuetoca, a town north of Mexico City, where dozens of INM agents in multiple vans intercepted migrants along the tracks. A drone was even used to locate individuals who had sought refuge in the surrounding hills. With access to the rail cut off, some migrants resorted to continuing their journey on foot, carrying backpacks and jugs of water in unbearable heat.

The Mexican government, in collaboration with Ferromex, has announced plans to identify strategic points to dissuade migrants from attempting to board the trains in the future. This move comes in response to several regrettable cases of injuries and deaths caused by migrants boarding moving freight cars despite the significant danger involved.

The recent crackdown on migrants hitching rides on freight trains reflects the escalating desperation of those seeking to reach the U.S., placing immense pressure on both Mexican and U.S. border officials. Caravans of migrants, including families with children, continue to embark on the arduous journey, despite the U.S. administration’s stern message of discouragement.

The southern U.S. border has witnessed a surge in illegal crossings, overwhelming border patrols. Last weekend alone, there were over 35,000 migrant encounters along the border, averaging nearly 9,000 per day. This influx of migrants has burdened Border Patrol custody facilities, with over 20,000 migrants held in the Rio Grande Valley sector in Texas.

While families stopped along the Rio Grande Valley were released with future court dates, the situation remains challenging for officials on the front lines. The Mexican government’s new enforcement action aims to dissuade individuals from risking their lives by boarding freight trains and offers an alternative approach to address the complex issue of border security.

