Lithuanian-Jewish Descent Former Mayor of Mexico City Secures Presidential Candidacy

Mexico City is on the cusp of making history as the ruling party’s nomination for the upcoming presidential race goes to a former mayor with a unique background. Claudia Sheinbaum, of Lithuanian-Jewish descent, has emerged as the frontrunner for the party, putting her in a favorable position to become Mexico’s first female president in the June 2024 election.

Having enjoyed the support of a large portion of party members, Sheinbaum’s victory in five party surveys solidified her position as the candidate for the governing Morena party. This outcome has only served to further strengthen her longstanding alliance with the current popular president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

With a close relationship to López Obrador, Sheinbaum brings a distinct advantage to her campaign. As a trusted confidant and ally, she can lean on the president’s popularity, which boasts an approval rating of over 60 percent.

As a seasoned politician, Sheinbaum’s involvement with López Obrador’s political career stretches back decades. She served as Mexico City’s environment secretary during López Obrador’s mayoral stint from 2000 to 2005. Moreover, she played a significant role as his spokesperson during the 2006 election, and later went on to hold the position of Mexico City mayor herself from 2018 until earlier this year.

The road to her nomination was not without hurdles. Sheinbaum faced competition from former Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, who she surpassed convincingly in multiple party polls. This victory marks a significant milestone for Sheinbaum, who expressed her pride and gratitude to her fellow competitors, with the exception of Ebrard, who was noticeably absent.

While Sheinbaum’s victory signifies progress and a step toward gender inclusivity in Mexican politics, it is worth noting that the opposition coalition has also selected a female candidate, Xóchitl Gálvez, further reflecting the changing landscape of the country’s political scene.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Claudia Sheinbaum?

A: Claudia Sheinbaum is the former mayor of Mexico City and the first female candidate for the ruling Morena party in Mexico’s upcoming presidential election.

Q: Who is Mexico’s current president?

A: The current president of Mexico is Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Q: What is Morena?

A: Morena is the dominant ruling party in Mexico.

Q: When is the election?

A: The presidential election in Mexico is scheduled for June 2024.

