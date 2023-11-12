Tragic Bus Accident in Mexico Claims Multiple Lives

A devastating bus crash in Mexico has claimed the lives of at least 15 individuals, leaving 21 others injured. The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday in the western coastal state of Nayarit, when a passenger bus operated by Elite veered off the road and plunged into a ravine.

The bus was en route to Tijuana when the tragic accident took place near Barranca Blanca, just outside the state capital Tepic. Disturbing video footage capturing the aftermath shows emergency service vehicles lining the highway and the bus resting at the bottom of the ravine.

According to the Nayarit Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection, 21 individuals of varying ages received immediate medical attention at the scene. Regrettably, authorities have confirmed that 15 people are believed to have lost their lives in the crash.

Efforts are currently underway to safely extract the victims from the site. The Elite bus company has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.

