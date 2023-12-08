Startup Accused of Unlawfully Selling Endangered Fish-Based Health Drink

A startup based in Mexico has been accused of violating international trade law by selling a health supplement made from the endangered totoaba fish. The company, known as The Blue Formula, has been allegedly selling this product to countries including the United States and China, despite the fact that the export and commercial import of totoaba fish is illegal under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

The product is a powder containing collagen extracted from the totoaba fish, which is said to be “nature’s best kept secret.” Environmental watchdog groups have raised concerns that the fish used in the supplement might have been illegally caught in the wild.

According to advocates, the company claims to operate sustainably, sourcing fish from a farm called Cygnus Ocean that has the necessary permit to breed totoaba. However, the environmental groups argue that Cygnus Ocean does not have a permit for commercial export, casting doubt on the sourcing practices of The Blue Formula.

One of the key concerns raised by advocates is the potential for illegal trade and the laundering of wild totoaba. Gillnet fishing for wild totoaba is not only illegal but also poses a significant threat to the critically endangered vaquita porpoise. In addition, the high demand for totoaba bladders in China, where they are considered a delicacy, fuels gillnetting and further endangers both species.

The illegal trade and unsustainable practices surrounding totoaba fish have caught the attention of authorities. In recent incidents, U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over $1 million worth of totoaba bladders in Arizona, and a significant amount was also seized in Hong Kong.

It is essential that companies and consumers alike are aware of and adhere to international trade laws aimed at protecting endangered species. By supporting sustainable sourcing and ethical practices, we can play a significant role in preserving our ecosystem and safeguarding these vulnerable animals.

