Mexican Villagers Defend Themselves Against Criminal Gang

Mexican villagers in Texcapilla have been vindicated and will not face charges after they defended themselves against the notorious Familia Michoacana criminal gang. The local residents had been facing constant threats and extortion attempts from the gang, prompting them to take action to protect themselves and their community.

The gang had been extorting money from farmers in the area, demanding fees for every square meter of land they cultivated. This practice, known as “criminal ground rent,” had been a burden for local business people as well. However, when the farmers tried to negotiate a reduced fee, their efforts were to no avail.

In response to this failed negotiation, the gang ordered the farmers to gather at the football pitch, where a violent confrontation seemed imminent. But instead of giving in to fear, the villagers armed themselves with shotguns, machetes, and sickles – the tools of their trade – to defend their lives and livelihoods.

The deadly fight that ensued resulted in the deaths of ten members of the Familia Michoacana and four villagers. Seven others were injured during the confrontation. The prosecutors have determined that the gang members were the first to open fire, and the villagers acted in self-defense.

The victory against the criminal gang has come at a high cost for the residents of Texcapilla. They now live in fear of reprisals and are particularly concerned about the fate of 14 missing villagers, including four children. It is suspected that they have been abducted by the Familia Michoacana.

To ensure the safety of the community, hundreds of members of the National Guard have been deployed to the area. The governor of Mexico state has assured the residents that they will not be abandoned and that officials are standing by their side.

While the villagers’ actions were driven by the need to protect themselves, security officials aim to prevent the emergence of vigilante forces in the region. They strive to maintain law and order while addressing the underlying issues that allow criminal organizations to gain power and influence.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Why did the Mexican villagers kill the members of the Familia Michoacana gang?

A: The villagers defended themselves against constant threats and extortion attempts from the gang, acting in self-defense.

Q: How did the gang extort money from farmers?

A: The gang demanded fees from farmers for every square meter of land they cultivated, known as “criminal ground rent.”

Q: Did the villagers negotiate with the gang before the confrontation?

A: Yes, the farmers attempted to negotiate a reduced fee but were unsuccessful.

Q: What weapons did the villagers use to defend themselves?

A: The villagers used shotguns, machetes, and sickles – the tools of their trade – to ward off the gang members.

Q: What happened to the missing villagers?

A: It is suspected that they have been abducted by the Familia Michoacana gang.

Q: How is the community being protected?

A: The National Guard has been deployed to the area, ensuring the safety of the villagers.

Q: What is the government’s stance on the situation?

A: The governor of Mexico state has assured the residents that they will not be abandoned and that officials are standing by their side.

Sources:

– [source.com](www.source.com)

– [another-source.com](www.another-source.com)