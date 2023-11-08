Mexican Railway Operator Suspends Train Runs Due to Migrant Influx

In a bid to ensure the safety of migrants attempting to hitch rides on freight trains, a Mexican railway operator has announced a temporary suspension of train runs in the northern part of the country. Ferromex, the largest concessionary rail operator in Mexico, has ordered a halt to 60 trains carrying cargo that would fill 1,800 tractor trailers, impacting international trade in the process.

The decision comes after a series of unfortunate incidents where migrants have been injured or killed while attempting to climb aboard moving freight cars. Despite the grave danger this poses, the number of migrants attempting to ride the trains has significantly increased in recent days. Ferromex’s decision to stop the trains is aimed at protecting the physical safety of migrants while awaiting action from authorities to address the issue.

However, many migrants seem unaware of the suspension and continue to wait along the tracks and at railway yards, hoping to catch a train to their desired destinations. One migrant from Venezuela expressed that they had not heard any news about the suspension and were still planning to continue their journey.

While trains were reportedly still running through a railyard in Huehuetoca, they were not heading in the direction the migrants desired. The situation appears to be even more challenging further north, with thousands of migrants gathered at rail yards in Torreon and Irapuato.

The temporary train stoppage is likely to have a significant impact on Mexico’s industrial states, such as Nuevo Leon, Baja California, and Chihuahua, which have strong ties to the U.S. market. The halt in train runs may disrupt supply chains and affect trade between the two countries.

This development occurs amidst growing desperation among migrants seeking to reach the U.S. border. In recent days, migrants, primarily from Haiti, stormed an asylum office in Tapachula, Mexico, pushing past barricades and authorities. Many migrants complain about long waits for appointments at the office, where they can file claims for asylum in Mexico or use the papers to continue their journey toward the U.S. border.

As the influx of migrants puts strain on several Latin American countries along the migratory route, Mexico is expected to receive a record number of asylum applications this year. The Mexican government and international organizations continue to grapple with the complex challenges posed by migration and the safety of those on their journey.