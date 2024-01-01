New Agreement Keeps US-Mexico Border Crossings Open

After recent temporary closures of some rail crossings, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has announced that an agreement has been reached with United States officials to keep the border crossings between the two countries open. This agreement comes following discussions with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the challenges posed by increased migration.

Instead of using quotes, it can be said that President Lopez Obrador confirmed during a press conference that the rail crossings and border bridges have already started to reopen in order to normalize the situation. He mentioned that there is daily movement on the border bridges.

The Biden administration, in an effort to address the issue of migration, has been pushing for regional solutions and encouraging countries in Latin America to enhance enforcement measures. Secretary Mayorkas acknowledged Mexico’s commitment to working alongside the United States and other countries to address the regional challenge of migration.

Not only has the US temporarily closed certain border crossings, including rail bridges, to manage the growing number of migrants, but the Biden administration has also faced criticism for implementing policies that restrict asylum applications. This approach has been seen as contradicting both US and international law. Critics argue that the heavy focus on enforcement does little to deter individuals fleeing violence and poverty, and instead increases the risks they face during their journey.

It is not just the US, but many other wealthy nations across the globe that have taken stringent measures to curb migration from poorer countries. The concerns and anxieties around migration have contributed to the rise of far-right politicians and parties in the US and Europe. France, for example, recently passed an immigration bill that President Emmanuel Macron presented as a necessary compromise but has been heavily criticized by rights groups as regressive for the rights and living conditions of foreigners. Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Rally, hailed the bill as an “ideological victory”.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What was the reason for the temporary closures at the US-Mexico border?

The temporary closures were implemented by the US to manage the increasing number of migrants crossing the border.

2. What measures has the Biden administration taken to address migration?

The Biden administration has been seeking regional solutions and urging countries in Latin America to enhance enforcement measures. They have also faced criticism for implementing policies that restrict asylum applications.

3. Why do critics argue against the enforcement-heavy approach towards immigration?

Critics argue that the enforcement-heavy approach does little to deter individuals fleeing violence and poverty while increasing the risks they face during their journey.

4. How have wealthy nations across the globe responded to migration from poorer countries?

Many wealthy nations have taken stringent measures to curb migration from poorer countries due to concerns and anxieties over migration, leading to the rise of far-right politicians and parties.

(Original source: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/9/28/mexican-president-says-agreement-reached-to-keep-us-border-crossings-open)