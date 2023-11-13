Mexican President Responds to Critics as Hurricane Devastates Acapulco

By Quetzalli Nicte-Ha and Jose Cortes

ACAPULCO, Mexico – The impact of Hurricane Otis on the beautiful beach resort of Acapulco remains devastating as the death toll climbs to 39. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is facing criticism from opponents who accuse him of downplaying the scale of the disaster.

The Category 5 storm battered Acapulco with fierce winds of up to 165 miles per hour (266 kmph) on Wednesday, causing widespread flooding and destruction. Buildings, including homes, stores, and hotels, were ravaged by the powerful hurricane, while vehicles were submerged, and communication and transportation links were severed.

While the government initially reported 27 deaths and four missing individuals, little information has been released about the victims and the injured. Looting has also been reported, and residents in heavily affected neighborhoods are struggling to find basic necessities, blaming the government for not providing adequate aid.

Responding to the criticism, President Lopez Obrador took to social media to address the nation in a 24-minute video. In this message, he lashed out at his critics, accusing them of exploiting the situation for political gain ahead of next year’s presidential election.

“They act like vultures, disregarding people’s suffering and wanting to harm us, hoping for a high number of casualties,” the President stated adamantly.

Although the media has been accused of exaggerating the death toll, Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez will provide an update on the actual number of casualties, ensuring transparency in the reporting process.

Rodriguez believes that all the victims drowned due to the severity of the storm, and there are still ten individuals unaccounted for.

In an effort to locate drowning victims, rescue teams are scouring the Acapulco bay onboard inflatable boats. Unfortunately, they recently recovered three bodies wrapped in black bags. Investigators, for documentation purposes, briefly unzipped the bags to photograph the victims.

Officials privately express concerns that the death toll may continue to rise. According to government figures from Guerrero, Acapulco’s home state, the deceased include 29 men and 10 women.

The hurricane’s impact is far-reaching, with over 220,000 homes and 80% of the hotel sector affected. Additionally, more than 513,000 people have lost power, exacerbating the already dire situation.

In the Renacimiento neighborhood, residents are faced with streets submerged in murky brown water. They express their frustrations and disappointment with the lack of aid received.

“The government hasn’t assisted us, not even providing us with a glimmer of hope,” said Apolonio Maldonado, showing his injured shins. “There’s no food, no mattresses, not even cots.”

Martha Villanueva, braving the flooded streets, could hardly contain her tears as she pleaded for help. “We have lost everything in the water. We need assistance.”

The financial cost of the devastation caused by Hurricane Otis is estimated to be in the billions of dollars. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, more than 8,000 armed forces members have been deployed to aid in the recovery of the stricken port.

Mexico’s Pacific coast has never experienced a storm of this magnitude before. Otis caught forecasters off guard, rapidly gaining strength and surpassing initial predictions as it made landfall.

As the country grapples with the aftermath of this catastrophic event, questions remain about the government’s response and the ongoing recovery efforts. It is crucial for affected communities to receive the necessary assistance and support to rebuild and recover from the immense destruction caused by Hurricane Otis.

(Original article source: [Reuters](https://www.reuters.com/article/us-storm-otis-mexico/mexican-president-blasts-critics-after-deadly-hurricane-idUSKBN3Z40LX))