Ramping Up Measures: Mexican Officials Implement New Strategies to Deter Migrants from Boarding Cargo Trains

Mexican officials are taking decisive action to address the influx of migrants attempting to hitch rides on cargo trains heading towards the northern border. In recent days, thousands of migrants have reached the border and crossed into the United States, with many relying on dangerous journeys aboard freight trains famously known as “The Beast.”

As part of a major enforcement effort, Mexican railroad operator Ferromex has suspended 60 trains to accommodate the increased flow of people. Simultaneously, the National Migration Institute (INM) has deployed agents to dissuade migrants from attempting to climb aboard these trains.

In a strategic move, around 40 INM agents, driving more than a dozen vans, blocked access to migrants at a railway in Huehuetoca, situated north of Mexico City. Additionally, a drone was utilized to locate any migrants who had sought refuge in the surrounding hills. This comprehensive approach reflects the determination to curb illegal migration.

The INM has collaborated with Ferromex to identify specific points along the railway where migrants can be effectively deterred from boarding the trains. The institute is particularly concerned about the risks to individuals’ lives when they attempt to ride on the roofs of cars or seek shelter inside open-air wagons.

Despite the inherent dangers of utilizing these cargo trains as a means of transportation, many migrants argue that they have limited financial resources and see no alternative options. They fear extortion by criminal elements on highways or the possibility of being forcibly returned to southern Mexico by migration agents.

As Milagros Narvaez, a Venezuelan migrant, expressed, the INM officers informed them that they had to turn back. Narvaez added that after striving for almost a month to reach the northern border, she felt desperate and viewed boarding the train as her only viable solution. She, along with countless others, expressed a burning desire to make it across the border into the United States and find asylum.

It is evident that Mexican officials are demonstrating a clear commitment to address the complex issue of migration. By implementing these new measures, they aim to protect the lives of migrants while simultaneously ensuring the integrity of their borders.