Mexican Mothers Demand Government Action on International Day of the Disappeared

Mothers of the 111,000 people who have disappeared in Mexico over decades of violence took to the streets on the International Day of the Disappeared to demand action from the government. While drug cartels and kidnappers are believed to be responsible for most of the abductions, there are concerns that the government is not doing enough to address the issue.

Instead of using direct quotes, the article emphasizes the frustrations and demands of the protesters. The lack of funding and resources has left law enforcement and prosecutors unable to conduct thorough searches for the missing, forcing volunteer groups, mainly made up of mothers, to take matters into their own hands. These mothers venture into suspected body dumping grounds with shovels and steel rods, hoping to locate their loved ones.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has downplayed the scale of the issue, claiming that the number of missing persons has been exaggerated. His approach has focused on a door-to-door effort by military and unqualified civilian personnel, checking vaccination rolls and asking residents if their missing relatives have returned. Activists argue that this strategy is a misuse of resources that could be better spent on search efforts.

The article highlights the stories of individual mothers who have been searching for their missing children without receiving any assistance from the authorities. There is a pervasive distrust of officials among the families of the missing, who often fear reprisals and have little confidence in the justice system.

While it’s acknowledged that there may be cases of missing individuals who have returned home, there is a general consensus that a significant number of missing people in Mexico’s most violent regions have never been reported. The fear and distrust in these areas prevent families from seeking help or reporting disappearances.

The protests by mothers in various cities across Mexico on the International Day of the Disappeared serve as a powerful reminder of the ongoing crisis and the urgent need for the government to take meaningful action. These mothers are tired of empty promises and demand justice for their missing loved ones.