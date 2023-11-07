Ferromex Halts Trains Due to Surge in Migrant Hitchhikers

Mexican transport firm Ferromex has temporarily suspended service on 60 trains heading towards the U.S. border as the number of migrants hitching rides on these freight trains continues to rise. The decision to halt train service comes after a series of deaths and injuries involving migrants. This is the first time in its history that Ferromex has taken such action.

A spokesperson for Ferromex’s parent company, Grupo Mexico, stated that the number of migrants attempting to ride the trains is “unprecedented.” This surge in migrant hitchhikers has prompted Ferromex to temporarily close routes into northern Mexico in an effort to prevent accidents and loss of life.

Ferromex, the largest freight train company in Mexico, operates over 6,200 miles of track, serving cities on the U.S. border such as Ciudad Juárez, Mexicali, Nogales, and Piedras Negras. In recent days, the company has reported as many as 1,500 migrants trying to hitch rides on trains in cities like Torreon. On a route that ends at Ciudad Juárez, a single train may carry up to 1,000 hitchhikers.

These train closures coincide with a significant increase in apprehensions of migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border. The U.S. Border Patrol reported capturing over 7,500 migrants on Sunday alone, according to Department of Homeland Security officials.

The situation highlights the dangerous lengths to which migrants are willing to go in their quest for a better life. While the halt in train service aims to mitigate accidents, it also underscores the urgent need for comprehensive immigration reforms and solutions. It is crucial for governments to address the root causes of migration and create safer, legal pathways for individuals seeking asylum or better opportunities.

As the Ferromex train service remains temporarily suspended, the issue of migrant hitchhikers draws attention to the complex challenges faced by migrants as they navigate dangerous routes in pursuit of a better future.