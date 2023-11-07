Chihuahua Takes Stand Against Violent Music

Authorities in the Mexican city of Chihuahua have recently passed a law aimed at banning the performance of songs that promote violence against women. The decision comes as a response to the high levels of domestic violence in the city, which have been described as reaching pandemic levels.

Mayor Marco Bonilla expressed concern over the alarming rates of domestic violence, citing that nearly 70% of emergency calls in the city are related to incidents of violence against women. In an effort to combat this issue, the city council unanimously approved the measure on July 26.

The law not only prohibits songs that promote violence against women but also targets those that encourage discrimination, marginalization, or exclusion. It will be enforced at events that require a permit from the council, and fines for non-compliance can range from 674,000 pesos to 1.244 million pesos.

The funds collected from these fines will be channeled towards supporting gender equality through the Instituto Municipal de Mujeres, a local government organization, as well as a local women’s refuge.

While it remains unclear how the law will be enforced and no specific artists have been named as targets, certain music genres like reggaeton, known for explicit and sexist lyrics, could potentially face scrutiny. Additionally, types of Mexican music associated with violence and the drug trade, such as narcocorridos and corridos tumbados, might also be affected.

Chihuahua’s move to restrict the promotion of violent music follows a broader societal effort to address the issue. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador recently criticized corridos tumbados for promoting violence and drug use. Nevertheless, he stated that he would not ban the genre.

This is not the first time local authorities in Chihuahua have taken steps to restrict musical performances. In 2012, the popular Mexican group Los Tigres del Norte was banned from performing in the city after playing three narcocorridos songs.

The ban in Chihuahua reflects a growing awareness of the role that music plays in shaping societal attitudes and behaviors. By taking a stand against violent music, the city is sending a message that violence against women will not be tolerated, and efforts to create a safe and equal environment for its citizens will continue.