New Ban in Chihuahua, Mexico Aims to Curb Misogynistic Lyrics in Live Performances

Chihuahua, Mexico, has taken a significant step toward addressing the alarming rates of violence against women in the region. Officials recently voted in favor of a ban on live musical performances that contain lyrics degrading or discriminating against women. Those found violating this restriction may face hefty fines ranging from 674,000 to 1.2 million pesos. The move comes as Chihuahua grapples with what Mayor Marco Bonilla has described as a “pandemic” of attacks on women.

The ban extends to songs that promote discrimination, marginalization, or exclusion of women, highlighting the city’s commitment to eradicating such harmful narratives from public shows. Fines collected from those who violate the ordinance will be allocated to violence restoration programs. While the law does not explicitly mention any specific artists, it is likely to have implications for genres like narcocorridos and corridos tumbados, which have gained popularity through artists such as Peso Pluma and Natanael Cano.

This decisive action in Chihuahua is part of a broader movement across Mexico to address violence against women. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has publicly voiced his disapproval of corridos tumbados due to their association with violence and drug consumption. Other municipalities, such as Cancún, have also implemented bans on narcocorridos during public events. These genres have long been linked to themes of violence and the drug trade.

The ban will play a crucial role in shaping the cultural landscape of Chihuahua, potentially paving the way for more inclusive and respectful music performances. While the implementation and enforcement details are yet to be fully disclosed, it is evident that the city is taking a proactive stance in protecting the rights and dignity of women.

Mexico continues to grapple with a tragic reality as approximately ten women lose their lives every day. In 2022 alone, 3,754 women and girls were reported as murdered, according to data provided by the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System. By targeting the root causes of violence against women, Chihuahua’s ban on misogynistic lyrics in live performances is a significant step toward fostering a safer and more inclusive society for all.