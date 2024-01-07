New Article: Investigation Underway Following Brutal Clash Between Rival Criminal Groups in remote region

Mexican authorities have launched an investigation into a gruesome massacre that occurred in a remote desert area of the violence-plagued southwestern state of Guerrero. The incident took place in an area where two rival criminal factions have been engaged in a fierce battle for control.

Law enforcement officials discovered five charred bodies stacked onto a burned vehicle upon arriving in Buenavista de los Hurtado. The state attorney general confirmed these findings in a statement released over the weekend. Reports from local media, citing alleged members of the Familia Michoacana and anonymous sources, indicate that around 30 individuals lost their lives in what some believe to be a drone attack.

Videos shared on social media by supposed members of the Familia Michoacana reveal a chilling scene in the desert. Heavily armed men, dressed in military attire, can be seen piling up the bodies of their victims on a bullet-ridden red pickup truck. Some of the deceased individuals appeared to have suffered dismemberment, with severed limbs and even a missing head. Shockingly, one of the men arranging the bodies takes a severed head and perches it on top of the macabre pile, while another person behind the camera, using strong Mexican language, urges them to “send more.”

Although the authenticity of the video remains unconfirmed, several local media outlets have shared similar footage depicting the same vehicle and burned corpses. Reuters, however, was unable to independently verify its veracity.

Authorities in Mexico released a statement acknowledging the ongoing conflict between the Familia Michoacana and Los Tlacos criminal groups, both vying for control over the region. The authorities further noted that no additional evidence of other crimes was found by investigators in the area. The statement also revealed that local villagers had refused to provide DNA samples, which could have assisted in identifying the remains and furthering the investigation.

Unfortunately, Reuters was unable to obtain any comments from villagers at the time of reporting.

