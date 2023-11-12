Meta’s Ongoing Efforts in Addressing the Israel-Hamas Conflict

In light of the recent developments in the Israel-Hamas conflict, Meta has been actively engaged in monitoring its platforms and ensuring the safety and well-being of its users. Our expert teams have been working diligently to address the evolving situation while allowing for the dissemination of valuable information through our apps. Here are some of the measures we have taken:

Taking Action on Violating Content

To counter misinformation and uphold our Community Standards, we have set up a specialized operations center staffed with professionals proficient in Hebrew and Arabic. This enables us to identify and swiftly remove content that violates our guidelines, thereby serving as a barrier against the spread of false information.

Our policies pertaining to Dangerous Organizations and Individuals, Violent and Graphic Content, Hate Speech, Violence and Incitement, Bullying and Harassment, and Coordinating Harm continue to be strictly enforced.

Over a span of three days following October 7, we removed or flagged over 795,000 pieces of content that violated these policies in both Hebrew and Arabic. This represents a significant increase compared to the preceding two months.

Designation of Hamas as a Dangerous Organization

Hamas has been designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorists by the United States government. In line with this classification, Hamas is prohibited on our platforms, and we remove any content that promotes or supports the organization. However, we remain committed to fostering open social and political discourse, as well as important news reporting and discussions related to human rights.

Ensuring User Safety and Inclusivity

We want to emphasize that our policies are designed to provide a platform for all voices while maintaining the safety of our users. These policies are implemented irrespective of an individual’s personal beliefs or affiliations. However, due to the increased volume of reported content, there might be instances where content is inadvertently removed despite not violating our policies. As a precaution, for certain violations, we are temporarily removing content without imposing strikes that could disable accounts. Users also have the option to appeal any decisions they deem erroneous.

Adapting Measures to Address Emerging Risks

In response to specific risks arising from the ongoing conflict, we have implemented limited, proportionate, and time-bound measures. These include strategies to avoid recommending potentially violating or offensive content across Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. We are also taking steps to minimize the visibility of offensive comments on posts.

To prioritize the safety of hostages kidnapped by Hamas, we have expanded our Violence and Incitement policy. This means that content explicitly identifying hostages will be removed, even if it aims to raise awareness or condemn their situation. However, we will allow content that features blurred images of the victims to be posted. Our assessment follows the standards set by the Geneva Convention, with a primary focus on ensuring their privacy and safety.

Additionally, certain Instagram hashtags have been restricted based on an evaluation of the associated content’s consistent violation of our Community Guidelines. While the hashtags remain unsearchable, the content itself will not be removed unless it violates our policies.

Live video streams on Facebook and Instagram are being closely monitored, with a particular emphasis on reports related to the ongoing crisis. We are fully aware of Hamas’ threats to broadcast footage of hostages, and we are dedicated to swiftly removing such content and taking necessary action against the accounts responsible.

Engaging with Local Partners and Experts

We highly value the input and expertise of local partners, institutions, and non-governmental organizations in addressing emerging risks. By closely collaborating with them, we can better understand the unique challenges of the region and adapt our strategies accordingly.

Striving Against Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior

Our teams have recently identified and taken down a cluster of activity linked to a covert influence operation previously attributed to Hamas in 2021. These fake accounts attempted to regain a presence on our platforms. We remain vigilant in detecting and addressing any adversarial behavior that violates our policies in the region.

Combatting Misinformation

In our efforts to combat misinformation, we work in collaboration with third-party fact-checkers in the region. Meta boasts the largest third-party fact-checking network, with partnerships with AFP, Reuters, and Fatabyyano. Together, we strive to debunk false claims and ensure accurate information reaches our users.

At Meta, we are committed to providing a safe, inclusive, and transparent platform for our users. We will continue to adapt and improve our policies and measures to address the unique challenges presented by the Israel-Hamas conflict, while upholding the values of open conversation and user safety.

FAQ

Q: Does Meta support open political and social discourse during the Israel-Hamas conflict?

A: Yes, Meta is committed to maintaining a platform that allows for open political and social discourse, news reporting, and discussions related to human rights. We aim to give everyone a voice while ensuring user safety.

Q: How does Meta enforce its policies regarding dangerous organizations?

A: Meta strictly enforces its policies against dangerous organizations, including Hamas. Any content that promotes or supports such organizations is removed from our platforms. However, we prioritize academic, neutral, and condemning discussions related to the conflict, as well as news reporting and human rights issues.

Q: How does Meta address the inadvertent removal of content that does not violate policies?

A: Due to the higher volume of reported content during the conflict, there may be instances where content is removed in error. To mitigate this, Meta is temporarily removing content for certain violations without imposing strikes that could disable accounts. Users also have the option to appeal any decisions they believe to be mistaken.

Q: What measures has Meta taken to prioritize user safety and reduce offensive content?

A: Meta is continuously working to reduce the visibility of potentially offensive comments on Facebook and Instagram posts. Additionally, steps are being taken to avoid recommending potentially violating or offensive content across our platforms. These efforts aim to create a safer and more inclusive environment for users.

Q: Is Meta working with local partners and organizations in addressing the conflict?

A: Yes, Meta recognizes the importance of local context and language-specific expertise. We actively collaborate with experts, partner institutions, and non-governmental organizations to gain insight into emerging risks and adapt our strategies accordingly.

Q: How does Meta combat misinformation during the Israel-Hamas conflict?

A: Meta works with third-party fact-checkers, such as AFP, Reuters, and Fatabyyano, to debunk false claims and provide accurate information to users. We are dedicated to combating misinformation and ensuring that our users have access to reliable content.