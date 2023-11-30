New Title: The Growing Influence: China’s Role in Covert Influence Campaigns

Meta, the social media juggernaut, has released its latest quarterly report on adversarial threats, highlighting the increasing risks posed by China’s covert influence and disinformation campaigns. With advancements in generative artificial intelligence (AI), these campaigns have the potential to become even more powerful and pervasive. According to Meta’s report, only Russia and Iran rank higher than China when it comes to coordinated inauthentic behavior (CIB) campaigns, which aim to manipulate public opinion for strategic purposes.

In the third quarter alone, Meta successfully disrupted three CIB networks, with two originating from China and one from Russia. The largest Chinese network required Meta to remove a staggering 4,780 Facebook accounts. These accounts operated by using fake user profiles and names sourced from various corners of the internet. Their goal was to pose as Americans and disseminate identical content across multiple platforms.

The prevalence of disinformation on social media platforms became evident during the 2016 U.S. elections, when foreign actors, most notably from Russia, exploited these platforms to promote their own agenda. In response, Meta has faced increasing pressure to monitor and address disinformation threats while providing transparency to the public.

Meta’s efforts have not been limited to China. In a previous incident detailed in August, the company removed over 7,700 Facebook accounts associated with a Chinese CIB network, which it described as the “largest known cross-platform covert influence operation in the world.”

As the upcoming election cycles around the world unfold, Meta anticipates that China will become a significant political topic, potentially prompting Chinese influence operations to shift their focus and attempt to sway debates in their favor. Similarly, the company warns that with growing discussions concerning support for Ukraine in Europe and North America, Russian interference in these debates may occur.

Meta has observed a new trend in CIB campaigns – bad actors are expanding their activities across various online platforms like Medium, Reddit, and Quora instead of centralizing their efforts on one platform. This shift is likely a response to larger platforms intensifying their scrutiny of deceptive practices, forcing these actors to exploit smaller platforms to evade detection.

While the rise of generative AI poses additional challenges in curbing the spread of disinformation, Meta states that it has yet to witness covert influence operations utilizing this technology for hack-and-leak claims. Nevertheless, Meta remains vigilant and continuously invests in AI to identify and review potentially violating content, including computer-generated media. The company has established partnerships with nearly 100 independent fact-checking organizations to ensure content accuracy.

With the upcoming elections, Meta emphasizes the need for the defender community to prepare for the larger volume of synthetic content that will likely emerge. Defenses must scale as potentially violating content scales, while also combating adversarial behaviors that may or may not involve AI-generated content.

