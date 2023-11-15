New Perspective on Chinese Influence Campaigns: Unveiling the Tactics and Reach

In a recent development, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, announced the removal of what they called the “biggest single takedown” of a Chinese influence campaign to date. This campaign, known as Spamouflage, began at least four years ago and involved thousands of accounts across various platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, Substack, and Chinese websites.

The campaign’s primary objective, according to Meta, was to advance China’s interests while discrediting its adversaries, particularly the United States. By spreading misinformation and propaganda, the campaign aimed to shape public opinion and sow discord among online communities.

Despite its magnitude, the Chinese influence campaign faced significant obstacles when it came to reaching and engaging its target audience. Many of the posts contained spelling errors, poor grammar, and incongruent information, which undermined their credibility. The use of random links that had no relevance to the topic being discussed further highlighted the campaign’s lack of sophistication.

It is worth noting that this disclosure of the Spamouflage operation comes at a sensitive time in U.S.-China relations. With Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in China to discuss trade relations, there is heightened scrutiny surrounding any actions that could potentially strain the already complex relationship between the two nations.

Meta has been actively combatting Chinese influence campaigns for the past six years, having removed a total of seven operations during this period. The recent campaign is the fourth discovered within the past year alone. These ongoing efforts by Meta highlight the company’s commitment to ensuring the integrity and security of its platforms.

Interestingly, Meta’s report suggests that the Chinese campaign drew inspiration from Russian-style influence operations. Furthermore, the posts were designed to appeal to a global audience, with content published in various languages such as Chinese, Russian, German, French, Korean, Thai, and Welsh. This strategy aimed to broaden the campaign’s reach and impact across multiple platforms, including social media platforms that are banned in China.

The Chinese law enforcement’s involvement in the operation was evident through their offices scattered throughout the country. These offices operated in shifts, with timed activities during specific periods of the day. While the campaign successfully inundated social media platforms with pro-China messaging, its repetitive nature and lack of originality hindered its effectiveness.

While Meta has succeeded in removing Chinese influence accounts from Facebook and Instagram, accounts on other platforms like X, Reddit, and TikTok, remain active. This is an ongoing challenge that requires continuous efforts to identify and address these accounts and their tactics effectively.

To further their agenda, the Spamouflage campaign initially targeted the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2019. As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, the campaign shifted its focus to deflect blame from China and place it on the United States. False research papers, viral videos, and a concerted effort to highlight racial disparities in the United States were some of the tactics employed.

The ramifications of influence campaigns like Spamouflage extend beyond the digital realm. They have the potential to exacerbate existing political, social, and economic tensions between nations. It is therefore crucial for entities like Meta to remain vigilant and take proactive measures in identifying, mitigating, and exposing these campaigns.

