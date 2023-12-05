The Discovery of an Exquisite Ancient Gold Coin in Norway

Norwegian officials have recently announced the discovery of an extraordinary ancient gold coin in the mountains of central Norway. This “very rare” coin, found by a metal detectorist in Vestre Slidre, is believed to have once belonged to an early monarch. The coin, known as a “histamenon nomisma,” was a standard form of Byzantine currency introduced around 960 C.E. Its remarkable journey has taken it over 1,600 miles from its place of origin to the spot where it was uncovered.

This magnificent coin, minted in Constantinople, the capital of the Byzantine Empire, is adorned with intricate designs on both sides. One side depicts the figure of Christ holding a Bible, while the other side displays the likenesses of Byzantine emperors Basil II and Constantine VIII, who ruled during the latter part of the 9th century. Inscriptions on the coin proclaim the words “Jesus Christ, King of those who reign” in Latin and “Basil and Constantine, emperors of the Romans” in Greek.

The Byzantine Empire once encompassed vast regions surrounding the Mediterranean Sea, stretching from Italy to Turkey, and including parts of Greece, Africa, and the Middle East. How this remarkable coin, with its fascinating history, ended up in Norway remains a subject of speculation among Innlandet County officials.

One intriguing theory is linked to Harald Hardråde, a Norwegian king who ruled from 1046 to 1066 C.E. and had previously served as a guard in Constantinople. During his time in Byzantium, it was customary for the guards to claim valuable items from the palace following the death of an emperor. As Harald had witnessed the deaths of three emperors, it is possible that he acquired the gold coin in Constantinople and brought it back to Norway. Another possibility lies in Norway’s early salt trade, which boasted transportation routes stretching across the country.

Unfortunately, due to the late discovery of the coin in the fall season, further investigations at the site will have to wait until next year. However, this remarkable finding adds to a series of impressive discoveries made by metal detectorists in Norway. Earlier this year, a man discovered numerous pendants, rings, and gold pearls in Rennesoey, while in October, ancient gold-foil figures depicting Norse gods were found near a pagan temple in Vingrom.

The uncovering of this captivating coin not only reveals a glimpse into the ancient world but also showcases the remarkable journeys and connections that objects of great historical significance can embark on throughout the centuries.