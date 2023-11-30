Meta Targets China-Based Network of Fake Accounts

In a recent move, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has taken down a vast network of thousands of fake accounts originating from China. These accounts operated under false personas of American individuals and aimed to spread divisive content related to US politics and US-China relations. The subjects covered by the network consisted of controversial topics like abortion, culture wars, and aid to Ukraine.

While Meta did not directly link these profiles to Beijing officials, it observed a concerning increase in similar networks based in China leading up to the 2024 US elections. China now ranks as the third-largest source of such networks, following behind Russia and Iran. As highlighted in the quarterly threat report released by Meta, this recent takedown included over 4,700 accounts. These accounts adopted profile pictures and names stolen from real users worldwide. They employed tactics such as sharing and liking one another’s posts to appear more authentic. Some of the content even appeared to be copied verbatim from tweets on other platforms, including X (previously known as Twitter).

Unlike traditional fake account networks, this China-based network displayed no consistent ideological leanings. Meta shared examples of how accounts within the network reposted contradictory statements from both Democrat and Republican politicians in the US on the topic of abortion. It remains unclear whether this approach aimed to fuel partisan tensions, build support among the politicians’ followers, or simply make fake accounts sharing genuine content seem more credible.

Meta has strict moderation rules in place to tackle what they term “coordinated inauthentic behavior.” This encompasses posts from groups of accounts working together under false identities to deceive users. Often, the content shared by such networks contains accurate news stories from reputable media outlets. However, instead of fostering legitimate discussions, these posts seek to manipulate public opinion, amplify divisions, and create the illusion of widespread support for particular viewpoints. Fortunately, Meta managed to dismantle this extensive Chinese network before it gained traction among real users.

Ben Nimmo, who leads investigations into inauthentic behavior on Meta’s platforms, acknowledged that these networks still face challenges in building genuine audiences but emphasized that they serve as a warning. Foreign threat actors are continually attempting to target internet users in anticipation of upcoming elections, urging vigilance and awareness.

Additionally, Meta uncovered two smaller networks—one based in China focusing on India and Tibet, and another originating from Russia that primarily discussed the invasion of Ukraine and promoted Telegram channels. Russian networks, known for their previous involvement in inauthentic campaigns during the 2016 election, have now shifted their focus towards the conflict in Ukraine, seeking to undermine international support for Kyiv.

It is worth noting that the US government ceased sharing information about foreign influence networks with Meta in July. This decision was made following a federal ruling related to the First Amendment, currently under consideration by the Supreme Court. This case contributes to the ongoing debate surrounding the extent to which the US government collaborates with tech companies in potentially restricting the free speech rights of social media users.

As new threats continue to emerge, Meta remains committed to combating the menace of fake accounts and inauthentic behavior across its platforms. By monitoring and taking action against these networks, Meta aims to prioritize the integrity of its user experience and maintain public trust in online discourse.

