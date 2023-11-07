Meta Identifies and Disrupts Massive Disinformation Network Linked to Chinese Law Enforcement

Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta has uncovered a significant disinformation campaign linked to Chinese law enforcement. The social media giant described it as the “largest known cross-platform covert influence operation in the world.” The network, which was present on multiple social media platforms, generated positive posts about China while spreading negative commentary about the U.S. It also disseminated disinformation about the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meta’s investigations led them to take down over 7,700 accounts and 930 pages on Facebook associated with the influence network. The company’s global lead for threat intelligence, Ben Nimmo, highlighted that although these operations are extensive, they lack authenticity in building audiences on Meta’s platform or elsewhere on the internet.

Through their research, Meta was able to establish a connection between this recent disinformation network and a prior covert influence campaign code named Spamouflage in 2019. The company called Spamouflage the largest known cross-platform covert influence operation to date. They also discovered links to individuals associated with Chinese law enforcement.

Apart from the Chinese disinformation network, Meta also identified and disrupted other operations, including a Russian disinformation campaign related to the 2022 war in Ukraine. These recent disruptions come as social media platforms face growing concerns over the role of influence campaigns in past and future elections.

During Meta’s investigation, they observed the operators of the Chinese network employing tactics such as posting nonsensical headlines and duplicating content across various platforms and languages, reducing the efficacy and credibility of their posts.

In their efforts to spread disinformation, the network targeted figures like Guo Wengui and Steve Bannon, attempting to tarnish their reputations through false headlines. In response, Meta researchers found unusual hashtags used by the network, including one relating to the presence of a secret Chinese police department in England.

Meta’s discovery and actions against these disinformation networks emphasize the ongoing battle against coordinated influence campaigns and the importance of maintaining platform integrity. By actively disrupting these operations, social media platforms like Meta are taking significant steps towards minimizing the impact of disinformation and promoting more transparent and authentic online environments.