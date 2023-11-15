Meta Intensifies Efforts to Combat Violence and Misinformation Amidst Israeli Conflict

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced its plans to step up its measures against violence and misinformation in light of the ongoing war in Israel. The conflict, which arose from Hamas terrorists’ unprecedented attack on the country, has prompted Meta to establish a “special operations center” composed of experts fluent in Hebrew and Arabic. Their primary task is to monitor social media platforms and swiftly remove content that violates Meta’s policies.

In the initial three days of the Israeli conflict, Meta took action against over 795,000 posts in Hebrew and Arabic that violated its guidelines on dangerous organizations, individuals, violent or graphic content, and hate speech. While the war has resulted in the loss of more than 2,800 lives, including civilians, soldiers, and Americans, the violence has also led to numerous additional casualties. Many innocent individuals have been held captive, subjected to heinous acts of torture, rape, and even murder by Hamas.

Notably, Meta has already banned Hamas from Facebook and Instagram based on its policy concerning dangerous organizations and individuals. The company emphasizes that its policies aim to maintain a safe environment for all users and do not intend to suppress any specific community or perspective. While acknowledging the increased volume of reported content, Meta admits that it may unintentionally remove some posts that do not actually violate their policies. In response, the company has implemented measures to temporarily remove content without applying strikes against accounts, ensuring that these removals will not result in disabled accounts. Users also have platforms to appeal decisions if they believe a mistake has been made.

Additionally, Meta is collaborating with notable organizations such as AFP, Reuters, and Fatabyyano to fact-check posts and adjust the visibility of content that contains false claims in users’ feeds.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

1. What is Meta?

Meta is the parent company of popular social media platforms Facebook and Instagram.

2. Who is Hamas?

Hamas is a Palestinian political and military organization that has been involved in conflicts with Israel. It has been designated as a terrorist group by several countries.

3. How many posts has Meta removed during the Israeli conflict?

Within the first three days of the Israeli conflict, Meta removed or flagged more than 795,000 posts in Hebrew and Arabic for violating its policies.

4. How is Meta combatting misinformation?

Meta is working with organizations like AFP, Reuters, and Fatabyyano to fact-check posts and adjust the visibility of content with false claims.

5. Can users appeal content removal decisions?

Yes, Meta provides tools for users to appeal decisions if they believe their content has been removed in error.

6. What measures has Meta taken to prevent the removal of non-violating content?

Meta has implemented temporary content removal without issuing strikes against accounts to prevent the accidental removal of non-violating posts.

Sources:

Fox News

BBC