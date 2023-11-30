New Threats Require Heightened Vigilance Amid AI Advancements

Meta, the social media giant formerly known as Facebook, has released its latest quarterly report on adversarial threats, revealing the growing risk of covert influence and disinformation campaigns originating from China. The report warns that advances in generative artificial intelligence (AI) could further amplify these campaigns, posing a significant challenge to social media platforms and the public at large.

The report identifies Russia and Iran as the only countries ranking higher than China when it comes to coordinated inauthentic behavior (CIB) campaigns. These campaigns often involve the use of fake user accounts and other manipulative tactics to sway public opinion for strategic purposes.

Meta disclosed that it recently disrupted three CIB networks in the third quarter, with two networks traced back to China and one to Russia. A massive operation related to one of the Chinese networks necessitated the removal of 4,780 Facebook accounts. These accounts used basic fake profiles, impersonating individuals from various parts of the world, including the United States. The disinformation propagated across different platforms, with only a small percentage of the targeted audience being based in the U.S.

The growing concern over disinformation on social media platforms dates back to the 2016 U.S. elections, where foreign actors, particularly from Russia, sought to manipulate public sentiment in favor of specific candidates. Since then, Meta and other platforms have faced increased scrutiny and pressure to monitor and counter these threats while ensuring transparency.

Meta notes that if China becomes a central topic of political debate globally, it is highly likely that China-based influence operations will pivot their efforts to influence those discussions. Similarly, as discussions surrounding support for Ukraine gain prominence in Europe and North America, Meta anticipates increased interference attempts by Russian actors.

An emerging trend observed by Meta is the diversification of CIB campaigns across multiple online platforms. Rather than centralizing their operations, bad actors are utilizing smaller sites like Medium, Reddit, and Quora to evade scrutiny from larger platforms. This shift is believed to stem from increased pressure on threat actors and their need for lesser-regulated spaces.

Although the rise of generative AI poses additional challenges in combating disinformation, Meta has not yet found evidence of known covert influence operations utilizing this technology for hack-and-leak claims. To address this and other emerging threats, Meta has heavily invested in AI and employs nearly 100 independent fact-checking partners to review potentially violative content, including AI-generated media.

As the upcoming election cycles unfold worldwide, Meta advises that both the defender community and social media platforms must be prepared for a larger volume of synthetic content. To address this, they emphasize the need to scale defenses and enforce measures against adversarial behaviors, regardless of the involvement of AI-generated content.

As the landscape of disinformation and covert influence evolves, Meta’s report serves as a wake-up call for increased vigilance and adaptable countermeasures to safeguard public discourse and democratic processes.

FAQs

What is coordinated inauthentic behavior (CIB)?

Coordinated inauthentic behavior (CIB) refers to campaigns or actions that involve the coordinated use of fake user accounts, networks, or methods aimed at manipulating public discourse for specific strategic objectives.

How does generative artificial intelligence (AI) contribute to disinformation campaigns?

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which can create convincing and lifelike content, presents challenges in identifying and combating disinformation campaigns. However, there is currently no evidence suggesting its extensive usage in known covert influence operations.

What platforms are increasingly targeted by coordinated inauthentic behavior (CIB) campaigns?

Meta’s report highlights the growing use of platforms like Medium, Reddit, and Quora by threat actors involved in CIB campaigns. The shift to smaller sites may stem from the pressures faced by larger platforms to combat such behavior.

How is Meta addressing the threat of disinformation?

Meta has heavily invested in AI technology to detect and monitor potentially violative content. They work with independent fact-checking partners to review material, including AI-generated media, and enforce measures against adversarial behaviors. However, they remain committed to adapting their defenses as threats evolve.