China, Russia, and Iran Engaging in Covert Influence Operations Ahead of 2024 Presidential Election

In a recent report, officials from Meta have issued a warning about the coordinated efforts of China, Russia, and Iran to conduct “covert influence operations” leading up to the 2024 presidential election. It is crucial, according to Meta, that there is increased information sharing between the American government and social media companies to prevent foreign actors from manipulating American policies.

Russia, Iran, and China have been identified as the countries with the highest levels of foreign interference campaigns thus far. The report also highlights the challenges posed by the growing presence of artificial intelligence (AI) in these operations.

The report emphasizes that “foreign covert influence operations seek to hijack authentic partisan narratives” and that countering them requires evidence-based reporting and a strong understanding of democratic processes. By sharing information between industry, government, and civil society, these threats can be detected and disrupted early on. Unfortunately, the exchange of information related to foreign election interference has been paused since July, creating a potential vulnerability in safeguarding the integrity of the 2024 election.

It is important to note that while the ruling in July ordered the Biden administration to cease communication with social media companies to suppress protected free speech, exceptions were made to allow federal agencies to communicate when it comes to risks to national security and criminal activities. This signifies the recognition of the role social media companies play in countering foreign threats.

Meta points out that information sharing between tech companies, governments, and law enforcement has been instrumental in identifying and disrupting foreign interference in previous elections. For instance, prior to the 2020 elections, Meta investigated and dismantled three covert influence operations from Russia, Mexico, and Iran after receiving a tip from U.S. law enforcement about their off-platform activities.

To combat the sophisticated tactics employed by threat actors who coordinate their operations outside of social media platforms, this type of information sharing is vital. It allows for the early detection and disruption of malicious foreign campaigns.

Looking ahead to the 2024 elections, Meta reveals that China’s covert information operations primarily focus on influencing foreign policies related to China, while Russia-origin campaigns aim to undermine support for Ukraine. Additionally, there has been a significant shift in Russian disinformation campaigns. They have expanded their scope to include U.S. and European politics, exploiting events such as the Israel-Hamas war and the “crisis in the Middle East” to reflect American decline.

In summary, the warning from Meta officials about the coordinated efforts of China, Russia, and Iran to engage in covert influence operations ahead of the 2024 presidential election emphasizes the need for greater information sharing between the American government and social media companies. This will serve as a crucial deterrent against foreign interference and ensure the integrity of democratic processes in the United States.

FAQs

What is the purpose of covert influence operations?

Covert influence operations aim to manipulate and control narratives, sow doubt in democratic processes, and exploit partisan tensions for foreign actors’ advantage.

Why is information sharing important in countering foreign interference?

Sharing information between industry, government, and civil society helps detect and disrupt foreign threats early, ensuring the integrity of elections and countering malicious campaigns.

What countries are identified as the most prolific in foreign interference campaigns?

According to Meta officials, Russia, Iran, and China have been the primary sources of foreign interference campaigns to date.

