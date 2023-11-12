New Title: Former Met Police Officers Face Legal Consequences for Sending Offensive Messages

Five former Metropolitan Police officers have pleaded guilty to sending racist messages on WhatsApp, following an investigation conducted by BBC Newsnight. The individuals admitted to sending grossly offensive racist messages, including derogatory comments about the Duchess of Sussex, as well as references to other members of the royal family such as the Prince and Princess of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Philip.

These offensive messages were exchanged between September 2020 and 2022, according to the charges filed against them. The messages also made derogatory references to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, former Home Secretary Priti Patel, and former Health Secretary Sajid Javid. All of the accused officers had previously served in various roles within the Metropolitan Police, with experience in the Diplomatic Protection Group. It is worth noting that the individuals in question had retired between 2001 and 2015.

The charges brought against the former officers fall under the scope of the Communications Act 2003. The five individuals, identified as Peter Booth, Robert Lewis, Anthony Elsom, Alan Hall, and Trevor Lewton, pleaded guilty to the respective counts against them. Peter Booth, aged 66 and hailing from Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire, admitted to four counts. Robert Lewis, aged 62 and residing in Camberley, Surrey, pleaded guilty to eight counts. Anthony Elsom, aged 67 and based in Bournemouth, admitted to three counts. Similarly, Alan Hall, aged 65 and from Stowmarket, Suffolk, entered guilty pleas to three counts. Trevor Lewton, aged 65 and residing in Swansea, admitted to one count.

One former officer, Michael Chadwell, aged 62 from Liss, Hampshire, denied the charge of sending grossly offensive racist messages through public communication channels. Chadwell retired from the Metropolitan Police in November 2015. He is set to stand trial on November 6th at the City of London Magistrates’ Court. The sentencing for the other five officers will take place on the same day, following the conclusion of Chadwell’s trial.

It is important to note that these charges emerged as a result of a BBC Newsnight investigation in October, which sparked an inquiry conducted by the Directorate of Professional Standards within the Metropolitan Police. The actions of these former officers highlight the need for increased accountability and efforts to combat racism within law enforcement institutions.

If you have any information relevant to this case or other stories, please contact [email protected]. Stay updated with news from BBC London by following them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

FAQ

Q: What charges did the five former Met Police officers plead guilty to?

A: The individuals pleaded guilty to sending grossly offensive racist messages, as outlined by the Communications Act 2003.

Q: Which members of the royal family were the subject of the offensive messages?

A: The offensive messages included derogatory comments about the Duchess of Sussex, as well as references to the Prince and Princess of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Philip.

Q: When were these offensive messages sent?

A: The messages were sent between September 2020 and 2022.

Q: Who else was mentioned in the messages?

A: The men also made derogatory references to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, former Home Secretary Priti Patel, and former Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Q: When will the former officers be sentenced?

A: The sentencing for the five officers who pleaded guilty will take place on November 6th, following the conclusion of the trial of Michael Chadwell, who denied the charges.

Q: Can I contact BBC London with any information or story ideas?

A: Yes, please reach out to hellob[email protected] with any relevant information or story ideas.