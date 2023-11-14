Mercenary Fighters Led by Russian Intelligence Poised to Succeed Wagner Group as Prigozhin’s Legacy

In the aftermath of the tragic plane crash claiming the life of Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the notorious private military contractor Wagner Group, a new era emerges in the shadowy world of Russian mercenary fighters.

With Prigozhin’s demise, a power vacuum has been created, leaving other Russian private security groups eager to seize control of Wagner’s missions and assets. The primary contender for this role is Redut, a mercenary force under the command of Russian military intelligence. Redut’s origins can be traced back to an alliance between oligarchs with ties to the Kremlin and high-ranking army officials, as reported by The Telegraph.

A former senior Russian army officer and Wagner fighter, testifying before the U.K. House of Commons foreign affairs committee, revealed that Redut was established to safeguard Gennady Timchenko’s acquired factories. Timchenko, a former KGB agent and oligarch with close connections to President Putin, had been proposed by the Russian military to spearhead this venture.

Unlike its predecessor, Redut started off as a relatively small organization. Initially deploying in Syria with two teams consisting of 55 and 65 men respectively, its role expanded during the Ukrainian invasion as the Russian military sought to reduce dependence on the Wagner Group by identifying alternative mercenaries.

Despite Prigozhin’s controversial legacy, which included an attempted coup and armed insurrection against the Kremlin, he managed to evade charges, instead facing exile. Notably, he had a history of criminal activity, having been imprisoned for robbery and assault in the past.

The future direction of Wagner Group lies with Redut’s recruitment efforts, targeting leaders from Prigozhin’s ranks. Former head of Wagner intelligence Anatoly Karazi heads this operation, enlisting members from Prigozhin’s aborted mutiny in June. One notable addition is Andrei Troshev, the highest-ranking Wagner commander who recently joined Redut. However, Redut is not the sole contender seeking to fill the void left by Wagner’s absence.

Convoy, a private military group founded by Sergei Aksyonov, the governor of Crimea appointed by the Kremlin, has emerged as another potential successor. Konstantin Pikalov, a former crony of Prigozhin, leads Convoy, whose name draws inspiration from the Cossack bodyguards who served Russia’s Tsars. This group has already seen action in Ukraine’s Kherson region and is actively seeking new assignments in Africa, mirroring Wagner’s missions.

Additionally, corporate-run military groups like Fakel and Potok, funded by the state-owned giant Gazprom, have also entered the fray. While details regarding their operations remain elusive, there are reports that these groups may have merged into Redut.

As the world awaits the outcome of this power struggle between Russian private military groups vying for supremacy, the geopolitical implications of these organizations’ actions persist. The landscape of mercenaries and the future of Wagner Group are in a state of flux, where the legacy of Yevgeny Prigozhin continues to cast a long shadow.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin?

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Wagner Group, was a prominent private military contractor and businessman. He faced a criminal past, including convictions for robbery and assault, and gained notoriety for his role in orchestrating an armed insurrection against the Kremlin.

Will Redut become the successor to Wagner Group?

Redut, a mercenary group operated by Russian military intelligence, is the most likely candidate to succeed Wagner Group. With the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, many expect Redut to assume control of Wagner’s missions and business assets.

Who is leading the recruitment efforts for Redut?

Anatoly Karazi, the former head of Wagner intelligence, is spearheading the recruitment efforts for Redut. He is actively enlisting members from Prigozhin’s ranks, including Andrei Troshev, the highest-ranking Wagner commander.

Are there other private military groups competing to replace Wagner Group?

Yes, there are other contenders seeking to fill the void left by Wagner Group. Convoy, a private military group founded by Sergei Aksyonov, the Kremlin-appointed governor of Crimea, is one such contender. Additionally, Fakel and Potok, military groups backed by Gazprom, have also entered the scene.

What regions are these private military groups targeting?

The Wagner Group and its potential successors are known for their presence in Ukraine and Africa. Convoy has already operated in Ukraine’s Kherson region, while Redut and Fakel/Potok have expressed interest in assignments in Africa.

Do these private military groups have ties to the Russian government?

While it is not openly acknowledged, there are indications of ties between these private military groups and the Russian government. Redut, for example, is controlled by Russian intelligence, and Fakel/Potok is funded by the state-owned Gazprom.

Is there a possibility of another armed insurrection by these groups?

Given the volatile nature of these private military groups and their history of armed activities, there is a potential risk of future armed insurrections or conflicts. The intentions and actions of these groups will continue to be closely monitored by regional and international authorities.

(Sources: The Telegraph, [link1], [link2])