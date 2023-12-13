The Journey of a Historic Menorah: From Nazi Germany to the Gaza-Israel Frontlines

A remarkable menorah, known for its iconic 1931 photograph featuring a Nazi flag in the background, has made its way to the forefront of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The historic piece became a symbol of Jewish resilience, capturing the attention and imagination of many.

The photograph, taken by Rachel Posner, a courageous Jewish mother living in Germany, showcases the menorah with all its eight candles lit, serving as a defiant act against the oppressive Nazi regime. Despite the grim circumstances surrounding them, Rachel Posner and her family never lost hope and displayed their unwavering commitment to their faith.

It is Rachel Posner’s great-grandson, Raziel Gilo, who now brings this miracle menorah to the Gaza border, aiming to inspire his unit during the fourth day of Hanukkah. In his own words, Gilo emphasizes the brutal nature of the enemy Israel faces, a force that seeks the destruction of the Jewish people, just as the Nazis did in the past.

Rachel Posner and her family eventually fled from Germany in 1933, finding refuge in Palestine. They brought the menorah and Rachel’s photograph with them, which have since become significant symbols of Jewish history and perseverance.

This iconic photograph first gained attention in 1974 when Rachel Posner sent it to a museum in Kiel. Over the years, it has become a symbol of strength and defiance against oppression. The menorah itself is now displayed at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Israel, a testament to the enduring spirit of the Jewish people.

In recent years, the Posner family has taken the menorah to various locations, spreading their important history and message, particularly during Hanukkah. Last year, Nava and Yehuda Mansbach, descendants of Rachel Posner, brought the menorah to Germany for the first time in nearly 90 years, igniting it in the presence of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin.

This year, Nava’s son, Rabbi Raziel, requested to bring the menorah with him to a base near the Gaza border, where he lit the candles and shared the incredible story of its survival with his troop. As the flames flickered, he emphasized the importance of destroying evil in order to preserve a humane life and prevent darkness from engulfing them.

This journey of the historic menorah serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle between light and darkness. It symbolizes the resilience and determination of the Jewish people to overcome adversity and ensure the eternal survival of Israel. The menorah’s presence on the frontlines of the conflict is a powerful testament to the indomitable spirit of Jewish perseverance.