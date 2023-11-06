Push for F-16 Fighter Jets to Turkey May Gain Momentum as Critic Steps Down

Washington’s efforts to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey might have a higher chance of success now that Sen. Bob Menendez, a staunch critic of the move, has stepped down from a key congressional post. While Menendez’s indictment on federal corruption charges played a role in halting the sale, approval for the transfer ultimately relies on the buy-in from top Republicans and Democrats on foreign policy panels in Congress.

There is still significant opposition to the sale within Capitol Hill. However, House Foreign Affairs Chair Mike McCaul suggests that Menendez’s departure may improve the odds. He states that the approval is more likely if Sweden is admitted to NATO, as playing hardball against Sweden could hinder the process.

Turkey has been seeking 40 of the Lockheed Martin-built fighter jets, and the White House stated in July that they intend to move forward with the transfer. However, congressional gatekeepers have made it clear that Turkey must repair its relationships with Greece before the sale can proceed.

Despite Menendez’s exit, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan acknowledges that the F-16 issue does not solely depend on the senator. Erdoğan views Menendez’s departure as an opportunity to accelerate the process but recognizes that there are further challenges to overcome.

While some lawmakers remain opposed to the sale, there is also resistance within the House. Democrats, in particular, have been leading efforts to block the sale, citing concerns over Greece’s sovereignty and NATO’s integrity.

In conclusion, Menendez’s departure from a key congressional post creates an opening for the push to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey. However, significant opposition remains, both within Congress and from other critical stakeholders. The issue also hinges on Sweden’s NATO accession and Turkey repairing its relationships with Greece. The path forward for the F-16 sale is still uncertain, and it will require careful negotiations and diplomatic efforts to bring all parties onboard.