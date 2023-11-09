Title: Exploring Different Jewish Responses to Memorials Honoring Ukrainian Nazi Collaborators

In recent weeks, tributes to Ukrainian Nazi collaborators in North America have sparked controversy and debate. While some Jewish communities have loudly protested the honoring of these individuals, others have chosen a more measured approach. This divergence in responses highlights the complex relationships between American Jews and their Ukrainian neighbors.

One instance that garnered significant attention was the standing ovation organized by the speaker of the Canadian House of Commons for Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old man who had fought for the Waffen-SS Galicia Division. This action led to the speaker’s resignation amid international outcry. Similarly, in Philadelphia, local Jewish groups protested a monument to the SS division in a Catholic cemetery, and Catholic leaders eventually covered it up.

However, in another case involving an SS Galicia memorial in a Detroit suburb, the Jewish reaction has been notably muted. The Detroit Jewish Community Relations Council expressed that they did not intend to make a fuss over it. Daniel Bucksbaum of the Detroit JCRC/AJC explained that while there is an opportunity to engage in dialogue with Ukrainian neighbors regarding the memorial, they felt it was not worth making a statement of condemnation or demanding its removal.

The differing responses reflect the challenges that American Jews face in navigating their relationships with Ukrainian communities, particularly in light of Ukraine’s current conflict with Russia. Many Western allies of Ukraine have been hesitant to address its Nazi history, while Russian propaganda attempts to portray the conflict as a war of “denazification.” This delicate balance further complicates discussions and actions surrounding these memorials.

It is important to note that there are existing ties between the Jewish and Ukrainian communities in Detroit. Rabbi Asher Lopatin, who heads the Detroit JCRC/AJC, has attended ceremonies commemorating the Holodomor and is working to develop a relationship with the local Ukrainian community. Lopatin believes that the intentions behind the Warren memorial may not be malicious and emphasizes the importance of understanding the distinction between honoring a genocidal regiment and commemorating Ukrainian veterans more generally.

The various reactions from Jewish communities demonstrate the complexities of historical and present-day relationships. American Jews have historically faced challenges when engaging with Ukrainian nationalists, particularly during the movement to free Soviet Jewry in the 1970s and 1980s. While Jewish activists advocated for Jewish emigration from the USSR, Ukrainian activists protested Soviet oppression. These contrasting perspectives serve as a reminder that shared enemies can coexist with distinct histories.

Ultimately, the responses to memorials honoring Ukrainian Nazi collaborators underscore the need for nuanced discussions and understanding between different communities. It is crucial to approach these sensitive topics with sensitivity, context, and a commitment to promoting dialogue and education.