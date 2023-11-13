Remembering New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson: Memorial Services Announced

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson. He was discovered deceased in his Massachusetts home on Saturday morning. In honor of his contributions and dedication to public service, memorial services have been scheduled to commemorate his life and career.

The first event is a lying in state at the New Mexico Capitol Rotunda, which will take place on Wednesday, September 13. This solemn occasion will be open to the public, allowing individuals to pay their last respects to the late governor. The lying in state will occur from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., providing ample time for guests to reflect on Governor Richardson’s achievements and extend their condolences to his family.

On Thursday, September 14, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi. This religious service will further honor Governor Richardson’s life and will also be open to the public. The Mass will commence from 11 a.m. and conclude at 12:30 p.m.

Following the Mass, a reception will be held at the New Mexico Capitol Rotunda, starting at 1 p.m. It will provide an opportunity for attendees to gather, share memories, and celebrate the legacy of Governor Richardson. This reception will be hosted by the current Governor of New Mexico, Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Bill Richardson, a beloved statesman, has left an indelible mark on the field of politics and public service. As governor, he facilitated significant advancements in various areas, including international diplomacy and the economy. During his tenure, he played a vital role in bringing athletes like Brittney Griner back to New Mexico, showcasing his dedication to supporting local talent.

As we join together to mourn the loss of Governor Bill Richardson, let us remember his lasting impact and the rich legacy he leaves behind. May his memories serve as a source of inspiration for future generations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

