Services Announced for Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson

SANTA FE, N.M. – The passing of former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson has led to the announcement of memorial services for the two-term governor. Richardson, who died at the age of 75 on September 1 at his summer residence in Chatham, Massachusetts, will be remembered at several public events.

The first event, scheduled for Wednesday, September 13, 2023, will feature Richardson lying in state at the New Mexico Capitol Rotunda. Located at 411 S. Capitol St. in Santa Fe, this solemn occasion will run from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It provides an opportunity for the public to pay their respects and honor the memory of the former governor.

On Thursday, September 14, 2023, a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi. Archbishop John C. Wester will lead this service, which will commence at 131 Cathedral Pl. in Santa Fe. The mass intends to celebrate Governor Richardson’s life and offer a meaningful tribute to his contributions.

Following the mass, a reception will be held at the New Mexico Capitol Rotunda, graciously hosted by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. The reception, located at the same address as the lying in state event, will provide an opportunity for friends, family, and community members to come together, share stories, and support one another during this time of remembrance.

The memorial services for Governor Richardson aim to honor his legacy and allow the public to express their condolences. As a renowned political figure in New Mexico’s history, his passing leaves a significant impact on the community and the state as a whole.

Bill Richardson was a former two-term governor of New Mexico. He was also widely recognized for his roles as a diplomat, congressman, and presidential candidate.

Bill Richardson passed away at his summer home in Chatham, Massachusetts.

Yes, all of the announced events, including the lying in state and the reception, are open to the public.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be led by Archbishop John C. Wester.

The lying in state and the reception will be held at the New Mexico Capitol Rotunda, while the Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi. Both locations are in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Members of the public are invited to attend the memorial events and offer their condolences and respects.