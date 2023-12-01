Israel’s Likud Party has a long and complex history when it comes to its relationship with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. While Kissinger was known as a geopolitical kingmaker, his attempts to exert U.S. influence sometimes clashed with the interests of the Likud party, leading to extreme measures being considered.

In the 1970s, a faction within the Likud party reportedly harbored such intense dislike for Kissinger that they allegedly planned to assassinate him. These hard-liners were upset with Kissinger’s involvement in the disengagement agreements between Israel, Egypt, and Syria following the 1973 Arab-Israeli War. These agreements saw Israel withdraw from territories it had conquered, a move that was viewed as a compromise by the Likud’s rival, the Labor Party.

The motive behind the reported assassination plot was said to be revenge against Kissinger for allegedly betraying Israel during his diplomatic efforts in the Middle East. However, both the Likud party and the State Department strongly denied these allegations at the time.

It is important to note that this reported plot was not the only instance of strained relations between Israel and its strongest ally, the United States. Previous incidents, such as the 1967 attack on an American spy ship and an espionage operation in the 1980s, have showcased the intense hostility that has occasionally marred this relationship.

While Kissinger achieved short-term goals, such as ending the oil embargo and returning the Sinai Peninsula to Egypt, his approach to statesmanship hindered efforts to find a long-term solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Kissinger believed that a constant state of conflict and instability would benefit American interests in the Middle East.

Despite his Jewish heritage, Kissinger displayed a lack of concern for the Israeli state and its people beyond their usefulness to the American empire. He even dismissed the objective of helping Soviet Jews escape persecution, stating that it was not a priority for American foreign policy.

Fast forward to the present, and the Likud party, now led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has seemingly moved past its animosity towards Kissinger. Netanyahu has taken a similar approach to Kissinger, using ongoing conflicts to maintain power and aligning with more far-right politicians within the Likud coalition.

The recent bombing campaign in Gaza has drawn comparisons to past military interventions overseen by Kissinger, further highlighting the interconnectedness between history and current events.

In conclusion, the widely reported assassination plot against Henry Kissinger by members of Israel’s Likud party during the 1970s showcases the complex dynamics of Israel’s foreign relations. While the relationship between the Likud party and Kissinger has evolved over time, the diplomatic challenges faced by Israel and its alliances remain an ongoing topic of discussion.

