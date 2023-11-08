Economic Challenges and Political Strength Mark Meloni’s First Year in Power

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni faces significant economic challenges and personal turmoil as she completes her first year in office. While her coalition government has remained stable, the country’s weak economic growth and high debt continue to pose major obstacles.

Meloni’s government, the first led by a woman in Italy’s history, initially raised concerns of possible extremism. However, she has worked to foster good relations with Western allies, adopting a pro-Western and EU-friendly stance. She has also shown support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. Domestically, Meloni has focused on measures to protect traditional family values and safeguard Italy’s cultural heritage.

One of the most pressing issues for Meloni is Italy’s struggling economy. The country’s GDP contracted by 0.4% in the second quarter, and analysts predict that Italian growth will be among the lowest in the eurozone next year. This poses challenges for Meloni’s tax-cutting promises and leaves Italy’s massive debt, amounting to 140% of national output, vulnerable to market downturns.

Personal issues have also emerged for Meloni, as she recently announced her separation from long-time partner, TV presenter Andrea Giambruno. Giambruno’s sexist comments on and off-air had caused considerable controversy. Despite these challenges, Meloni remains committed to leading a different Italy and fulfilling her promises.

To revive the economy and tackle debt, Meloni’s government is heavily reliant on effectively implementing investment plans financed through EU post-COVID funds. However, Rome has struggled to meet the policy conditions set by Brussels and has faced difficulties in spending the received funds.

Despite her past euroscepticism, Meloni has avoided major confrontations with Brussels, signaling a more conciliatory stance. However, she has been unable to prevent a surge in migrant arrivals, with numbers surpassing 140,000 so far in 2023, almost double compared to the previous year.

While economic challenges persist, Meloni has managed to maintain a commanding position domestically. A divided opposition has allowed her to consolidate her power and keep her party, the Brothers of Italy, at the top of the polls. With nearly 30% support from voters, Meloni’s party outperforms the center-left Democratic Party and the 5-Star Movement.

Meloni’s first year in power demonstrates the delicate balance between economic difficulties and political strength. As she navigates through these challenges, the future of Italy rests on her ability to revive the economy, address the debt crisis, and maintain stability within her coalition government.