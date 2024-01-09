Italian Opposition Calls for Ban on Neofascist Groups After Video Emerges

Italian opposition leaders are urging the government to ban neofascist groups following the release of a video showing hundreds of men making fascist salutes during an event in Rome. The event took place outside the former headquarters of the Italian Social Movement (MSI), a neofascist party that eventually transformed into Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party. The annual gathering commemorates the anniversary of the killing of three militants from the party’s youth wing.

In the shocking video, which quickly spread online, the men can be seen standing in formation, making the stiff-armed salute and shouting slogans associated with neofascism. The display prompted outrage from opposition leaders, who called for immediate action against these groups. Elly Schlein, leader of the centre-left Democratic party, expressed her disbelief on social media, while Carlo Calenda, leader of the centrist Azione party, labeled the incident an “unacceptable disgrace in a European democracy.”

The Five Star Movement also voiced their intention to present a complaint to prosecutors for “apology of fascism.” It should be noted that neofascist groups such as the MSI, founded by a former minister in Benito Mussolini’s government, were able to circumvent the ban on fascist ideology and propaganda by using different names and claiming to be new political forces. Meloni’s Brothers of Italy is among these political descendants, and she has previously tried to distance her party from its neofascist origins.

The video has sparked renewed discussion about the legality of these events and the presence of neofascist movements in Italy. While Italy’s postwar constitution banned the reorganization of Mussolini’s Fascist party and outlawed displays of fascist ideology, actions like the one captured in the video demonstrate that there are still lingering neofascist sentiments in the country.

