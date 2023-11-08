Ukrainian Partisans Dismantle Russian Train, Disrupting Supply Lines to Zaporizhzhia

In a daring act of resistance, Ukrainian partisans successfully derailed a Russian train in the city of Melitopol, severely impeding Russian troops’ access to crucial ammunition and fuel supplies headed to the Zaporizhzhia front. According to the Center of National Resistance (CNR), the explosion occurred at 7:40 a.m., orchestrated by Ukrainian partisans operating in Russian-occupied Melitopol.

The targeted train had been transporting ammunition and fuel on a daily basis from Crimea to Melitopol and Dniprorudne. Upon its return journey, the train carried back damaged equipment and various looted goods including iron ore and grain. The sabotage resulted in extensive damage, including the destruction of 150 meters of railroad track and a diesel locomotive. Ukrainian Special Operations Forces confirmed the significant impairment of the railway line.

Russian forces swiftly surrounded the explosion site, attempting to eliminate any traces of the partisan operation while searching for the individuals responsible. Nevertheless, the CNR reassured that the Ukrainian partisans involved in the attack are currently safe and emphasized their intention to carry out further disruptive actions in the near future. This recent incident marks the tenth successful railway sabotage in the Zaporizhzhia region in 2023, as reported by the CNR.

The Ukrainian partisans have been achieving notable successes in recent weeks. Remarkably, a member of the Russian Black Sea Fleet provided Ukraine with critical information that was instrumental in planning a devastating missile strike on Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet last month. Although the spokesperson from The Partisan movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars (ATESH) did not disclose explicit details, they affirmed that “we managed to attract one of the military members of the Russian Black Sea Fleet” who shared invaluable intelligence about the Rostov-on-Don submarine’s placement and potential combat missions.

As tensions continue to escalate in the region, this act of resistance sends a clear message to occupiers and collaborators. “This is another warning to the occupiers and collaborators that Ukrainian land will literally burn under their feet,” stated an anonymous source from the SBU. With each successful operation, Ukrainian partisans are showcasing their unwavering determination and resolve to defend their homeland against foreign aggression.