Mehdi Hasan Departs MSNBC to Pursue New Opportunities

In a surprising announcement during his last show on MSNBC, television host Mehdi Hasan revealed that he will be leaving the network to seek out fresh challenges. As the world enters 2024 with a forthcoming election, an ongoing war, and an array of Trump-related controversies, Hasan expressed his desire to embark on a new journey. This final episode of The Mehdi Hasan Show marked his official departure from MSNBC.

During the emotional farewell, Hasan expressed immense pride in the accomplishments achieved on his show and expressed his gratitude towards viewers for their unwavering support and valuable feedback. As he emphasized the mantra of “new year, new plans,” the host bid farewell to his role at MSNBC and looked forward to what the future holds.

Hasan’s departure from MSNBC comes after the unexpected cancellation of his show in November. In an effort to revamp their weekend programming lineup, the network made the decision to discontinue The Mehdi Hasan Show. While MSNBC stated that Hasan would remain as an on-air analyst and occasional host, this major change left many progressive voices disappointed.

The network’s new weekend schedule features a morning show hosted by Alicia Menendez, Symone Sanders-Townsend, and former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele. Unfortunately, other programs like those hosted by Menendez, Sanders-Townsend, and Yasmin Vossoughian were also dropped alongside The Mehdi Hasan Show. Meanwhile, anchor Ayman Mohyeldin’s Sunday night program will expand to fill the void left by Hasan’s departure.

While MSNBC has attributed the cancellation of Hasan’s show to broader changes in programming, critics have accused the network of punishing Hasan for his vocal criticism of Israel’s military actions in Gaza. This led to a wave of backlash, particularly from progressive circles. The New York Post even reported that insider sources claimed the show was dropped due to declining ratings and controversy surrounding Hasan’s views on Israel.

Further scrutiny arose when a Semafor report alleged that MSNBC had sidelined its Muslim anchors, including Hasan, following the Hamas attacks on October 7. Although MSNBC vehemently denied these claims and asserted that their focus was on breaking news coverage during the Gaza conflict’s initial days, suspicions lingered that Hasan had been sidelined due to his pro-Palestinian stance. Notably, the two other Muslim anchors reportedly affected by the alleged sidelining continued with their shows and even had their roles expanded.

Hasan, a former al-Jazeera presenter known for his steadfast interviewing style, took to social media in the final weeks of his tenure at MSNBC to express his gratitude to fans. In doing so, he subtly challenged the notion that his show’s ratings were the primary reason for its cancellation. Hasan compared viewership numbers between The Mehdi Hasan Show and other MSNBC and CNN weekend offerings, suggesting a wider context to the decision.

As Mehdi Hasan concludes his time at MSNBC, his departure marks the end of an era for the network. While his future plans remain unknown, his departure from MSNBC opens up new possibilities for the talented and insightful host. As he boldly steps into the unknown, audiences can anticipate Hasan’s unique perspectives to continue shaping the landscape of political discourse.