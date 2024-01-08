Mehdi Hasan Departs MSNBC, Embracing New Endeavors

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan bid farewell to the network on Sunday evening, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity while announcing his departure in search of fresh challenges. Hasan’s decision to leave comes in the wake of MSNBC’s recent announcement that they will no longer be airing his show, triggering a reorganization of the network’s weekend programming lineup. The news stirred a wave of discontent among progressive lawmakers and activists, who promptly voiced their objections.

In his final show, Hasan asserted his immense pride in the accomplishments achieved during his time on the network. He extended his gratitude to the viewers, emphasizing how invaluable their support, feedback, and loyalty had been to him. As he bids adieu, Hasan eagerly anticipates the new year and the diverse plans that lie ahead.

MSNBC has also affirmed Hasan’s departure, affirming the conclusion of his tenure in a statement given to POLITICO. Additional details regarding the cancellation of Hasan’s show were not provided in the announcement made by MSNBC President Rashida Jones back in November. Jones instead chose to emphasize the network’s desire to build on their successes and maintain the positive momentum that carries them well into 2024 and beyond. It was clarified, however, that Hasan will continue his involvement with MSNBC as a fill-in host and commentator.

Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) expressed disappointment in MSNBC’s decision to terminate the show, stating that it was ill-timed, particularly given Hasan’s vocal advocacy for human rights during the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The move sparked significant controversy and was perceived by many as a detrimental misstep.

Hasan’s journalistic journey traces back to October 2020 when he debuted his show on Peacock, later moving to MSNBC in March 2021. Prior to that, he made his mark at Al Jazeera English and hosted a compelling podcast for The Intercept. As he reflectively shared, his time at MSNBC was considered an absolute privilege, and collaborating with an exceptional team of dedicated producers constituted a joyous and exhilarating experience.

