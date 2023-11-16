New Study Finds Meeting 1.5 Degree Temperature Target Challenging, But Not Impossible

In a recent study conducted by a group of international scientists, it has been determined that achieving the lower temperature target set by the 2015 Paris agreement is unlikely, but still within the realm of possibility. The Paris agreement aims to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, with a preferred target of 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial temperatures in the late 1800s. The study serves as a reminder that despite the increase in renewable energy usage, human reliance on fossil fuels and the continuous emission of greenhouse gases is hindering progress.

The researchers calculate that if greenhouse gas emissions continue at the current rate, the 1.5 degree Celsius limit will be reached in approximately six years. However, it is important to note that this timeframe should not be interpreted as a doomsday scenario, but rather as a close proximity to the target. In order to have a better than 50% chance of achieving the 1.5 degree Celsius limit, drastic reductions in greenhouse gas emissions would need to be implemented, ideally resulting in net zero emissions by around 2035. Unfortunately, even the most ambitious plans to reduce emissions would not achieve net zero before 2050.

Despite the challenges, the study emphasizes that every fraction of a degree matters. Even if warming can be limited to 1.6 or 1.7 degrees Celsius, it would be a significant improvement compared to reaching 2 degrees Celsius. It is crucial for humanity to continue striving for the lowest possible increase in temperature.

The new estimates provided by the study give a sense of urgency in addressing carbon emissions. While the predicted six-year timeline aligns with the projections from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, it also considers the influence of air pollution on global temperatures. Air pollution, released alongside carbon dioxide when fossil fuels are burned, includes aerosols that have a slight cooling effect on the Earth. As efforts to reduce air pollution are made, this cooling effect will diminish, resulting in slightly more warming.

