The Disturbing Story of Monique Olivier: A Woman Ensnared by an Evil Serial Killer

In a chilling tale that defies comprehension, Monique Olivier has been sentenced to life in prison for her complicity in the heinous crimes committed by her husband, the notorious “Ogre of the Ardennes.”

Olivier, now 75 years old, stood trial for her involvement in the rape and murder of Joanna Parrish in 1990 and Marie-Angèle Domèce in 1988. The details that emerged during the trial were nothing short of horrifying. Parrish’s lifeless body, beaten, drugged, and sexually assaulted, was found discarded in the Yonne River in France. Olivier chillingly admitted, “It’s because of me she’s gone, it’s unforgivable.”

Tragically, this was not an isolated incident. Olivier confessed to her role in multiple murders, revealing that she acted as her husband’s accomplice in a series of terrifying “hunts.” In her own words, she described herself as nothing more than a docile dog obedient to her monstrous master. Sitting in the front seat of their car, she would watch as her husband climbed into the back to commit his unspeakable acts.

The Ogre’s victims were predominantly young virgins whom he preyed upon and then mercilessly violated. It is believed that he responded to a classified ad placed by Joanna Parrish, offering English lessons.

While it is difficult to comprehend the depths of cruelty and depravity exhibited by this couple, it is even more incomprehensible to consider the role Olivier played in luring innocent victims to their doom. When confronted about Parrish’s trust in getting into a car with a stranger, Olivier acknowledged that it was her presence that had served as bait. She willingly participated in her husband’s monstrous desires.

Olivier’s conviction brings a small measure of justice to the families of her husband’s victims. Parrish’s father, Roger Parrish, expressed relief that justice had finally been served. In his eyes, Olivier’s presence alone would have given the victims a false sense of security, never suspecting that a woman could be involved in such heinous acts.

Tragically, the Ogre himself passed away before he could be brought to trial for the murders of Parrish, Domece, and Estelle Mouzin, a nine-year-old girl who disappeared in 2003. However, authorities believe that his reign of terror may have claimed the lives of more than 20 victims.

The story of Monique Olivier’s entanglement with the Ogre is a disturbing reminder of the dark depths of human depravity. Olivier, who had escaped from an allegedly violent first husband, found herself ensnared by the twisted allure of a man serving time for rape. In a macabre pact, she agreed to find virgins for him to assault in exchange for him murdering her former spouse.

It is incomprehensible how someone could become so entangled in evil, willingly participating in the torture and killing of innocent victims. The depths of Monique Olivier’s depravity are chilling and serve as a haunting example of the horrifying capabilities of the human mind.

FAQs

Q: Who is Monique Olivier?

A: Monique Olivier is the former wife of the “Ogre of the Ardennes,” a notorious serial killer named Michel Fourniret. She played a complicit role in her husband’s crimes, assisting him in luring victims and participating in their rape and murder.

Q: What crimes was Monique Olivier convicted of?

A: Monique Olivier was convicted for her involvement in the rape and murder of Joanna Parrish in 1990 and Marie-Angèle Domèce in 1988. She also admitted to her role in the disappearance of nine-year-old Estelle Mouzin in 2003.

Q: What was Monique Olivier’s relationship with the “Ogre of the Ardennes”?

A: Monique Olivier was the wife of Michel Fourniret, who became known as the “Ogre of the Ardennes” due to his heinous crimes. Olivier played a subservient role to her husband, aiding and abetting him in his acts of violence.

Q: How many victims did the “Ogre of the Ardennes” have?

A: While Michel Fourniret was convicted of murdering eight young girls and women, authorities suspect that he may have claimed the lives of more than 20 victims.

Q: What happened to Michel Fourniret?

A: Michel Fourniret passed away before he could be brought to trial for the murders of Parrish, Domece, and Mouzin. His death prevented him from facing full accountability for his crimes.