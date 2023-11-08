Protecting Ukraine’s Digital Infrastructure: A Battle Against Russian Cyberattacks

As Russia launched its invasion into Ukraine, the fear of the fall of Kyiv gripped Illia Vitiuk and his colleagues at Ukraine’s top counterintelligence agency. Vitiuk, the head of the cyber department, had been battling Russian hackers and spies for years. The agency, known as the SBU, took on a new role in physically safeguarding vital servers and technical infrastructure from Russian invaders.

The morning of February 24, 2022, was a defining moment for Vitiuk and his team. As missiles hit Kyiv and people sought safety, the urgency to protect critical systems grew. “We needed to take the most important databases and hardware and relocate it from Kyiv. And so we literally helped to do this with rifles,” Vitiuk recalled during an interview with NPR.

While Russia’s hackers were unable to single-handedly destroy Ukraine’s digital infrastructure, Ukraine has faced almost 3,000 cyberattacks this year alone, according to Vitiuk. These cyberattacks, coupled with missile and drone strikes, have weakened Ukraine’s infrastructure and allowed Russia to steal sensitive information.

Vitiuk and his team work tirelessly to investigate and respond to Russian state hackers. By sharing their findings with allies, they believe they are serving as a “shield to the whole Democratic world.” Ukraine’s cyber unit within the SBU has been at the forefront of defending critical infrastructure during the war.

The SBU’s cyber department was born out of the Security Service of Ukraine, which divorced from its Soviet predecessor, the KGB, in 1991. Since then, they have been tirelessly fighting against Russian cyberattacks.

Looking towards the future, Vitiuk remains optimistic. He is determined to continue protecting Ukraine’s digital infrastructure and is focused on strengthening their cybersecurity defenses. “We need to learn from our own experience, because Ukrainian cyber troops are pioneers,” Vitiuk emphasized.

The battle against Russian cyberattacks is ongoing, and Ukraine’s cyber defenders are prepared to face the challenges head-on. With their resilience, determination, and commitment to safeguarding Ukraine’s digital assets, they remain a crucial asset not only for Ukraine but also for the entire democratic world.