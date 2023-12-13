Young Indian Climate Activist Makes Powerful Statement at Global Climate Summit

A 12-year-old climate activist from India captivated the audience at the prestigious United Nations Climate Conference 2023 (COP28) in Dubai. Licypriya Kangujam, hailing from Manipur, boldly took to the stage with a sign held high, demanding an end to the use of fossil fuels to save our planet and future. This passionate display sparked applause from the delegates representing 190 nations who attended the conference.

Dubbed as India’s equivalent to Greta Thunberg, Licypriya demonstrated immense courage and determination. She delivered a resonating speech with the powerful slogan, ‘Our Leaders Lie, People Die,’ drawing attention to the harmful consequences of fossil fuel usage. Her speech garnered immense support from the audience and even received praise from COP28 director-general Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi.

Despite her impactful presence at the summit, Licypriya faced adversity as she was detained for over 30 minutes following her protest. She shared her experience on social media, expressing her disappointment at being silenced for advocating the phase-out of fossil fuels. Licypriya emphasized the violation of her rights as a child activist and called for support in her cause.

This is not the first time Licypriya has taken a stand against climate change. In 2019, she addressed world leaders at the UN Climate Change Conference in Madrid, urging them to take immediate action. Since 2018, Licypriya has been actively campaigning for climate action in India, urging the government to enact stricter laws to combat pollution and include climate change education in school curricula.

Licypriya’s journey in activism began when she attended a UN disaster conference in Mongolia with her father. The experience inspired her to become a voice for climate and disaster risk reduction. Her dedication to the cause is evident, as she has even donated her savings to help child victims of floods in Kerala.

In addition to her national efforts, Licypriya has participated in global events, including the UNESCO Partners’ Forum in 2019 and the virtual Earth Day gathering in 2020. Alongside renowned activists like Greta Thunberg, she penned a letter to the participants of the World Economic Forum, urging them to end subsidies for fossil fuels.

Through her powerful statements and unwavering activism, Licypriya is igniting a global movement for climate action. She serves as a beacon of hope, inspiring individuals of all ages to stand up and demand a sustainable future for generations to come.

FAQ

Who is Licypriya Kangujam?

Licypriya Kangujam is a 12-year-old Indian climate activist known for her passionate advocacy for climate action and environmental preservation.

What did Licypriya do at the global climate summit?

Licypriya made a powerful statement at the United Nations Climate Conference 2023 (COP28) in Dubai. She rushed to the stage with a sign demanding an end to fossil fuel usage and delivered a speech denouncing the harmful effects of these fuels on the planet.

How is Licypriya’s activism impacting India?

Licypriya has been campaigning for climate action in India since 2018, urging the government to implement stricter laws to combat pollution and include climate change education in school curricula. Her efforts have gained attention and raised awareness about the urgency of addressing climate change in India.

What other global events has Licypriya participated in?

Licypriya has participated in events such as the UNESCO Partners’ Forum in 2019 and the virtual Earth Day gathering in 2020. She has collaborated with renowned activists like Greta Thunberg, advocating for an end to subsidies for fossil fuels.

