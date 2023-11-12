The Mysterious Burial of a Medieval Girl: Unveiling Ancient Customs

Archaeologists have recently uncovered a startling burial that provides invaluable insight into the burial customs of Early Medieval England. The remains of a young girl, believed to be 15 years old, were discovered in a pit near the village of Conington in Cambridgeshire. What makes this discovery even more intriguing is the peculiar manner in which she was laid to rest.

Traditionally, the deceased in Early Medieval England were laid to rest facing upwards. However, in this particular case, the young girl was buried face down, with her ankles potentially tied together. This peculiar arrangement suggests that her burial was accompanied by additional measures to prevent her from returning from the grave, according to experts from the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA), who conducted the excavation and subsequent analysis of the remains.

While there were no strict burial rituals during this period, burying someone face down was considered a social expression of “otherness.” This burial practice was typically reserved for individuals who were deemed outsiders in Early Medieval society. These individuals included those who were perceived as different, socially disadvantaged, or had experienced violent or unexpected deaths. By burying the girl in this manner, it is evident that she was seen as someone who stood apart from the community she grew up in.

Upon further examination, bone specialists at MOLA concluded that the young girl belonged to a lower social status. Physical indicators such as childhood malnutrition and spinal joint disease pointed to a life of hardship and labor from a young age. The absence of signs of a prolonged illness suggested that her death was sudden and unexpected.

The burial site itself also holds significance, shedding light on the practices of that time. The pit in which the girl was interred had previously held a large wooden post that served as the entry gate to an enclosure. This mirrors the burial of another woman, discovered in a similar face-down position in a boundary ditch roughly 30 miles away. The woman from the previous burial was believed to have been executed and was missing her limbs and parts of her spine.

While church-affiliated graveyards were not widespread during this era, it appears that borders and boundaries played a crucial role in the placement of significant or unusual burials. The location of the young girl’s burial, situated on a boundary and tied to a wooden post, underscores the importance attached to this particular resting place.

Radiocarbon dating has revealed that the girl passed away between 680 AD and 880 AD, during a time when the settlement in the area was active. The discovery of this ancient burial not only provides a glimpse into the past but also raises countless questions about the beliefs, customs, and social dynamics of Early Medieval England.

